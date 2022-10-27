Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Market Estimated to Bring Sky-high Returns for Investors by the End of Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) market size was valued at USD 2,998.1 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period.

“Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) are used to manage the technology involved in modern buildings. Building management systems are enhanced with the internet and related IT infrastructure to create IBMS. All the management systems installed in a building are integrated in the IBMS via an Internet protocol (IP) network. A single front-end interface is provided in the IBMS through which all the subsystems are managed.

This report contains the market size and forecasts of Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (MT)

Global top five Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) companies in 2021 (%)

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Facility Management

Security Management

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Intelligent building management systems (IBMS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

Bosch Security

IBM Corporation

Bajaj Electricals

Gridpoint, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Buildingiq, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Delta Controls

United Technologies Corp.

Distech Controls Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

