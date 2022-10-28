Vegan Food Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Vegan Food Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vegan Food Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Key Trends

The vegan food market is growing rapidly as more and more people are adopting a vegan lifestyle. The following are some of the key trends in the vegan food market:

Increased demand for plant-based meat: There is a growing demand for plant-based meat products as consumers are looking for healthier and more sustainable options.

More vegan products in supermarkets: Supermarkets are starting to stock more vegan products in response to the growing demand.

Rise of vegan restaurants: There is a rise in the number of vegan restaurants as consumers are seeking out more dining options that cater to their lifestyle.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the vegan food market are the health benefits of veganism, the environmental benefits of veganism, and the ethical benefits of veganism.

The health benefits of veganism are numerous. A vegan diet is typically high in fiber and low in saturated fat, which can lead to a lower risk of heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Veganism has also been linked to a lower risk of some types of cancer, such as ovarian and breast cancer.

The environmental benefits of veganism are also significant. Animal agriculture is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and land degradation. By choosing vegan foods, we can help to reduce the negative environmental impact of our diets.

Market Segments

By Product Type

-Dairy Alternative

-Meat Substitute

-Others

By Distribution Channel

-Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

-Restaurants

-Convenience Stores

-Quick Service Outlets

-Online

Key Players

-Beyond Meat

-Impossible Foods

-Tofurky

-Field Roast

-Follow Your Heart

-Daiya

