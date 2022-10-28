The Global Electric Car Battery Charger Market Revenue To Expand, Reaching Beyond US$ 1.2 Bn By 2022 End

A breakthrough innovation involving the development of wireless charging pads is presumed to be the game-changer in the electric car battery charger realm. While the wireless charging technology employed in the designing of these charging pads is yet to be practically implemented, industry experts already anticipate it to shift the mechanism of charging electric vehicles over the years.

The pioneer of this technology – WiTricity, is currently proposing collaborations with auto giants with an objective to introduce an exceptionally easy, convenient, and efficient means of charging electric vehicle batteries.

This is foreseen to benefit the electric car ecosystem to a great extent; however, will possibly restrict the adoption of electric car battery charger in the near future. Some opinions also project further technological innovations in electric car battery charger with the introduction of wireless charging pads.

About the Report: Global Electric Car Battery Charger Market

A new research intelligence outlook that has been recently added to the Fact.MR repository offers a holistic view of the global market for electric car battery charger.

FMR’s report on the electric car battery charger market examines the global market fir electric car battery charger over the five-year projection period 2017-2022, and entails an all-inclusive, insightful information on the current as well as futuristic growth prospects of the electric car battery charger market during the said tenure.

Fact.MR’s analysis of the global electric car battery charger market indicates that the float type electric car battery charger will continue to spearhead in terms of demand from electric car owners in the market, whereas automatic electric car battery charger will maintain their lead over manual electric car battery charger over the forecast period.

On the other side, the portable electric car battery charger is also expected to witness continued traction attributed to its high capacity and high accessibility.

A moderate CAGR is expected to enable the global electric car battery charger market revenue to expand, reaching beyond US$ 1.2 Bn by 2022 end.

Steady Growth Forecast for Global Electric Car Battery Charger over 2017-2022

Fact.MR, in its recently released market research report on electric car battery charger, offers the bird’s-eye view of the global electric car battery charger market.

With disruptive technologies continuing to transform a plethora of industrial sectors, electric cars and the electric car battery charger will also consistently witness new waves of innovation over the next few years. The global market for electric car battery charger will observe steady growth throughout the five-year forecast period – 2017-2022, approaching the revenue worth US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Globally, Europe is foreseen to spearhead the market for electric car battery chargers throughout 2017-2022. Japan will however exhibit a significant incremental opportunity in terms of electric car battery charger innovation.

Based on the charging type, the sales of automatic electric car battery chargers are expected to witness massive growth through 2022. On the basis of the type of electric car battery charger, float charger is anticipated to remain the maximum shareholder over the forecast period. – Senior Research Analyst, Automotive Domain, Fact.MR

Brand New Opportunities to Spring up with Escalating Deployment of Electric Car Battery Charger at Public Facilities

With the rapidly escalating number of electric car owners, there has been a substantially growing demand for state-of-the-art electric car battery charger stations at public places, and along roads. Although more than one-fourth of the electric car battery recharging is accomplished at homes, recent market scenario repeatedly points at the critical need for appropriate electric car battery charger infrastructure.

As indicated by the report, home applications of electric car battery charger will possibly exhibit higher revenue growth at a steady pace. The application of electric car battery charger at public facilities accounted for more than one-fourth of the total electric car battery charger market revenue in 2017.

Competition Tracking: Global Electric Car Battery Charger Market

As key developments in electric vehicles and electric vehicle battery markets continue to influence the scope for the electric car battery charger market to a great extent, the growing inclination of manufacturers towards sustainability will also remain imperative for the manufacturers of electric car battery charger manufacturers.

Electric car battery charger manufacturers have been striving to address longstanding concerns regarding compatibility, efficiency, and costs – with each innovation.

Electric vehicle manufacturers first extended a concerted effort to introduce a universal EV charging port that took hours to recharge electric car batteries.

While manufacturers of both, electric cars and electric car batteries have recognized that the future of the electric car market exists in faster-charging capabilities, strong efforts towards the innovation of faster recharging electric car battery chargers are in the pipeline.

Japan registered to be the first introducer of DC Fast Charging, and this innovation involved two of the automotive giants – Mitsubishi and Nissan.

Fact.MR uncovers the developmental strategies of a range of competitors in the global electric car battery charger market landscape, some of which include

Delphi Automotive PLC

Schneider Electric S.E.

General Electric Company

