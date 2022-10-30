Global Sales Of Cannabidiol (CBD) Has Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 28% By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Analysis By Source (Hemp, Marijuana based CBD), By Form (CBD Process Oil, CBD Distillate, CBD Isolate), By Grade (Food Grade, Therapeutic Grade), By Application, By Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market will hit US$ 3 Bn by 2021. The market for cannabidiol products further expand to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2031, expanding more than 11x, thanks to rising demand for full legalization and a ready consumer base.According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- the market is predicted to increase nearly 28% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. 

Prominent Key Players Of The Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Survey Report:

  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.
  • EPIDIOLEX
  • Nightfood Holdings
  • SolMic GmbH
  • Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Marijuana Company of America Inc.
  • HoneyB Healthy
  • Nightfood Holdings

Key Segments Covered in CBD Industry Survey

  • Source

    • Hemp-based CBD
    • Marijuana-based CBD

  • Form

    • CBD Processed Oil
    • CBD Distillate
    • CBD Isolate

  • Grade

    • Food Grade CBD
    • Therapeutic Grade CBD

  • Application

    • CBD for Food & Beverage
    • CBD for Cosmetics & Personal Care
    • CBD for Pharmaceuticals
    • CBD for Other Applications

