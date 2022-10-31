Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Agriculture technology or AgTech is the use of technology in agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture with the aim of improving yield, efficiency and profitability for farm managers and growers. Agriculture must embrace a digital, connectivity-fueled transformation in order to overcome increasing demand and several disruptive forces. This is hugely important as the worldwide value of technology and data-driven farming is estimated to reach nearly $27 billion by the end of 2020. For instance, GPS agriculture, also known as satellite farming, is the use of GPS technology to increase farm efficiency. There are many ways GPS technology is being used in agritech to boost yields while minimizing inputs.

Total Market by Segment:

Software-as-a-Service

Equipment-as-a-Service

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Guidance Technology

Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Application Technology

Others

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Soil Management

Crop Health Management

Navigation and Positioning

Others

Farmland and Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

AGCO

SZ DJI Technology

Precision Hawk

Small Robot Company

Syngenta

Accenture

CLAAS

Ceres Imaging

Hexagon Agriculture

Taranis

Fujitsu

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?

What are the top driving elements of the industry?

What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?

What are the obstacles developed to the market?

How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?

Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?

Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.

