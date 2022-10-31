Treehouse Glamping Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.7% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Treehouse Glamping Industry Overview

The global Treehouse Glamping Market size is expected to reach USD 363.6 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. In today’s time, camping has become one of the best outdoor activities for numerous people, however, it is an unpleasant experience for some. Hence, the tourism industry has introduced a new concept called glamping, which is a combination of camping and a comfortable, luxurious stay experience.

Numerous consumers are inclined toward the idea of treehouse glamping as it is camping for the newer generation and allows an escape without compromising on comfort. With luxury furnishings, soft beds, and the awe-inspiring experience of nature and wildlife, consumers are more drawn to the idea of treehouse glamping as compared to regular camping.

Major treehouse glamping providers offer an out-in-the-wild camping experience along with luxurious amenities, such as portable toilets, indoor washrooms, comfortable beds, kitchen appliances, TV sets, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. This allows campers to have the perfect combination of overall outdoor and indoor experience, especially for families and couples. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Treehouse Glamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global treehouse glamping market on the basis of age group, booking mode, and region:

Based on the Age Group Insights, the market is segmented into 18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51-65 years and Above 65 years.

In terms of value, the 18-32 age group segment dominated the market with a share of over 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing trend of travel and tourism among millennials.

The 33-50 age group segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The combination of millennials and Gen X constitutes a driving force for the market in this age category.

Based on the Booking Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

In terms of value, the offline booking mode segment dominated the market with a share of over 65.0% in 2020. According to Travel Market Report, baby boomers are much more likely to understand the unique benefits of travel agencies than millennials.

The online booking mode segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The industry has been moving toward online booking for treehouse glamping. Mobile phones, in particular, have become the most dominant medium for customers to book holidays of all kinds.

Treehouse Glamping Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Key Companies Profile

The market for treehouse glamping is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and local businesses providing luxury vacation stays in the form of treehouses. Since glamping is tightly knitted with the global travel and tourism landscape, companies providing glamping services tend to operate in line with the seasonality of their businesses and provide accommodations at discounted prices during the off-season.

Some prominent players in the global Treehouse Glamping market include

Treehouse-Villas Thailand

Bangkok Tree House

Rabeang Pasak Treehouse Resort

Keemala

Orion Tree Houses B&B

Mouling de la Jarousse

Costa Rica Tree House

Lala Mukha

Pai Treehouse

Tree House Hideaway

