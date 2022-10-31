Malaysia Car Wash Service Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Malaysia Car Wash Service Industry Overview

The Malaysia Car Wash Service Market size is expected to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing focus of consumers on vehicle maintenance. Road dirt, particulate matter, bird droppings, and airborne pollution, along with additional contamination from salt deposits during winter months, present a constant threat to the car bodywork. This has led to an increased demand for car wash services. It has also been observed that clean vehicles have reduced operating costs and longer lifespans.

As the lives of customers become busier, time has become even more precious. This has given rise to the trend of Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) services. Consumers across the globe are facing a time crunch due to their fast-paced lives and they have almost no time for DIY activities. Hence, they are looking for service providers who will perform such services for them. One such service is a car wash, since it is affordable, saves time, and the car gets professional attention.

There are various small and medium players operating in the Malaysian market for car wash services. Most of these companies have a strong local presence while very few have a region-wide or country-wide presence. Players are adopting different strategies to gain major market share. For instance, 1L Car Wash is planning the expansion of its portfolio to include new and more customized services. Some companies such as Topbest Car Grooming Centre use only eco-friendly products to stand out in the market. Other players such as CARS International offer premium members heavy discounts on their services to attract more customers. The price of an average car wash in Malaysia ranges from USD 5 to USD 25.

Malaysia Car Wash Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Malaysia car wash service market on the basis of type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Tunnels, Roll-over/In-bay, Self-service and Manual.

The manual car wash segment dominated the market with a share of over 77.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the low cost of this service type compared to the automatic car wash service.

The roll-over/in-bay car wash segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing penetration of auto dealerships in the car wash service industry has fueled the installation of automatic wash facilities on their sites.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global Malaysia Car Wash Service market include

UNITEC Textile Decoration Co., Ltd.

Call2wash Global Sdn Bhd

1L Car Wash

Topbest Car Grooming Centre

CARS International

Supwave Car Wash

