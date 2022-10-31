Robotic Lawn Mower Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Sep-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global robotic lawn mower market was valued at USD 1,368.96 million in 2020 to USD 3062.45 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.19% from 2021 to 2027. Lawn mowers are one of the most used garden equipment for grass cutting and lawn mowing. Based on their usage, these machines are divided into various categories, the simplest being walk-behind mowers, ride-on mowers, and robotic lawn mowers. Robotic lawn mowers are autonomous robots used in gardens, yards, lawns, parks, golf courses, and other commercial properties. The current models of many robotic lawn mower brands require a border wire to be set up around the lawn. This border wire defines the area to be mowed by the mower.

The mower uses this wire to mow lawns and locate its recharging dock. However, vendors such as ZCS have come up with models that are ready to use without installation and do not need perimeter wire for navigation. These lawn mowers are self-docking and are increasingly sophisticated. They also contain rain sensors, highly advanced GPS tracking systems and navigation technology, and anti-theft alarms. Some models adapt their programming by detecting the growth rate of grass as needed to maintain the lawn. The major trend observed in the lawn mower market is the continuing convergence of robotic lawn mowers and IoT. Further, the market is also witnessing the approach toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. Also, the emergence of voice-activated control systems has further added an impetus to the market growth.

IoT is something that garden products vendors have been speaking about for a long. However, the IoT remains a pipedream, especially in the field of traditional lawn mowers. Computing and storage have already been moving to the cloud, and there is a paradigm shift in device management and control. In combination with machine learning and artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled devices can learn and implement smart changes and help vendors achieve remarkable product turnaround in the coming future.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Dynamics

Drivers: Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

According to the US CPSC, the number of people treated in hospital emergency rooms worldwide for injuries resulting from various garden tools and equipment is over 230,000 annually. Over 20,000 of these incidents happened while riding lawn mowers and garden tractors. Approximately 75,000 US (10,000 of those are children below ten years of age) and 6,500 UK nationals injure themselves every year while operating a lawn mower, suggests a study by the University of Michigan, US. These injuries range from minor to severe lacerations; loss of toes, fingers, and legs; broken and dislocated bones; mild to severe eye injuries; and burns. Thus, safety is a major challenge while dealing with lawn mowers and other garden products. Robotic lawn mowers dealt similar safety challenges during the period 2006-2007 when Kyodo America (distributor of Ambrogio robotic lawn mowers in the US) voluntarily recalled its 530 LawnBott mowers (marketed in the UK as MowBot and Ambrogio in Italy, France, and the Netherlands) sold during the same time. The robotic lawn mower’s cutting blades were not stopping even if the mower was lifted from the ground, creating a risk of injury to pets and end-users. However, using a robotic lawn mower nowadays addresses most of these issues. These devices have been redesigned and are equipped with sensors that stop mowing when they are lifted and are equipped with machine vision to identify obstacles and a compass, accelerometer, GPS, camera, and safety sensors.

Restraints: Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

The high cost of branded, high-end models of robotic lawn mowers affects their demand worldwide, particularly in developing economies such as China. This is because the purchase of robotic lawn mowers purely depends on the disposable income of end-users. If end-users have low-cost alternatives available in the market, they will likely prefer to purchase affordable alternatives. As the potential target market for robotic lawn mowers, residential end-users are highly price-sensitive, with affordability being their key purchasing criterion. The emergence of local vendors producing low-cost robotic lawn mowers is a major challenge faced by global vendors such as Husqvarna, Robomow, and Honda. Many Chinese vendors have emerged in the market and are offering low-cost robotic lawn mowers. Chinese brands such as Denna and Lawmba are becoming quite popular in European and Asian countries. For instance, branded robotic lawn mowers that are available in the price range of $2,000−5,000 might find it difficult to compete with Chinese manufacturers offering these devices at a low price ($100−500). Chinese manufacturers sell the products at an average of 1/5th of western manufacturers of high-branded robotic lawn mowers.

Opportunities: Internet Shaping End-Users’ Purchasing Behavior

In developed countries, a few retail chains or home improvement stores dominate the distribution of homecare products. For instance, Home Depot, Schwarz Untemehmens Treuhand, Sainsbury’s, Best Buy, Carrefour, Lowe’s, Sears, Metro, Tesco, Groupe Auchan, and Wal-Mart account for the majority of sales of homecare consumer products in the US and many European countries. These retailers and other mass retailers account for nearly 81% and 78% of the total home care consumer products market sales and approximately 80% and 85% of outdoor power garden equipment sales in the US and Europe, respectively.

The market is witnessing shopping patterns where end-users are increasingly turning to digital channels to research pricing and other related information on lawn mowers. End-users are increasingly using online platforms for the comparison of products’ prices and features. Social media influence 47% of purchases done by millennials. Furthermore, they are also 1.6 times more likely to use digital channels to learn about new products, making social media platforms effective for digital marketing campaigns. For instance, studies conducted in the US reveal that nearly 52% of US nationals shop online for garden equipment. The studies also show that manufacturers’ websites of lawn mowers account for a moderate share of online shopping, and high-priced products tend to have more retail buyers. Husqvarna also believes that through retail channels dominating the garden equipment sales, online purchasing will shape the future market for garden products. Thus, marketers and retailers are adopting omnichannel retailing to facilitate a seamless shopping experience for end-users.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the robotic lawn mower market based on lawn area, technology, distribution channel, end user, and regions.

By Lawn Area Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Small-sized Lawns (Below 3,000 sqm/ 32,300 sq. ft.)

Medium-sized Lawns (3,001-10,000 sqm/32,301-107,400 sq. ft.)

Large-sized Lawns(Over 10,000 sqm/107,400 sq. ft.

By Technology Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

Non-Smart/Basic Robotic Lawn Mowers

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Online

Retail

By End User Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Others

By Region Outlook (Thousand Units, Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million)

North America (US, Mexico, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, UK, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Small Sized, by Lawn Area, is accounted for the largest market share

The global robotic lawn mower market has been segmented into small-sized, medium-sized, and large-sized based on the lawn area. In 2020, the Small-Sized lawn area accounted for the market revenue share of 95% in the global robotic lawn mower market. Robotic lawn mowers suitable or small-sized lawns are popular in North America and Europe. In Europe, the demand for robotic lawn mowers for small-sized lawns and gardens is high as most European lawns and gardens tend to be smaller than in the US. For instance, the average size of the yard in the US is about 1/5th of an acre or 8,700 sq. ft./800 sq. m., while the same in most European countries is approximately 3,650 sq. ft./340 sqm. A large range of the existing vendors of robotic lawn mowers caters to this segment of the end-user application. Further, many new entrants are launching their products pertaining to this category of the market due to its high market potential and lucrativeness.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the robotic lawn mower market

On the basis of region, the global market of robotic lawn mowers has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 19.43% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The Asia-Pacific robotic lawn mower market is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The robotic lawn mower market in the region is extremely fragmented. The presence of both small and large players alike has spurred the availability of equipment that is lower in quality, negatively impacting growth in the market.

Increasing prosperity translates to more hotels, golf courses, and other commercial properties, leading to more lawns across larger acres. With rapid urbanization and westernization, civic bodies are building new commuter communities such as railway corridors, highways, and entirely new cities, by aligning a sustainability plan. This trend has maintained constant momentum in the last couple of years. Many countries in APAC have gained the reputation of ecological wastelands and are upping efforts to green their infrastructure. However, regulation of real estate is expected to become more severe, restricting future growth. In addition, limited space in urban areas in cities such as Hong Kong, where the potential for robotic lawn mower adoption is maximum due to a large part of it being concrete, has diminished the opportunities of laying turf. Thus, green acreage growth will be restricted.

Key Market Players

The global robotic lawn mower market is fragmented into a few major players, include Robert Bosch GmbH, DEERE & COMPANY, Hitachi, Ltd., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., Stiga S.p.A., Honda Motor Company, LG Electronics, Inc., The Kobi Company, and MTD Products. These market players are adopting growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. Product launches and partnerships are the key growth strategies adopted by different key players in the market.