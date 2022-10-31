Bicycle Subscription Market To Witness Increase In Revenues By 2021 – 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The new report on the Bicycle Subscription Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2021 – 2031. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume volume (n units), of various segments in the Bicycle Subscription Market during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of the Bicycle Subscription Market2031 is considered as the base year and 2019 as the estimation year.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas. Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

How are Prominent Market Front Runners Making it Big?

Prominent companies operating in this market include

Bike Club

BiXi

Brompton Subscription

Buzzbike

Cowboy

Dance

Dash

GetHenry

Hurrecane

MOBY BIKES LTD.

MyByk

Revel

Swapfiets

Yulu

Zoomo

As the market is growing at a double-digit growth rate, players offering bicycle subscriptions have shown exceptional growth in terms of both, annual revenue generation, and user base. To increase penetration across high-potential regions, the aforementioned players are adopting a combination of organic and inorganic approaches.

Investments, initial public offerings, and fleet size increase, in addition to collaborations and partnerships with potential universities, logistics, manufacturing faculties, corporate offices, and others are rife.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Chinese bicycles are priced lower than Indian-made ones by nearly 15%, as raw materials contribute nearly 70-80% to the cost of manufacturing, and that is where China takes the lead due to abundant availability.

In 2018, the worldwide e-bike market was valued US$ 20 Bn, and it is expected to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2025.

Between January and November 2020, Vietnam exported around 150,000 e-bikes to Europe, while Turkey shipped nearly 50,000 units to the EU.

From 4.3 Mn in 2019 to 5.2 Mn in 2020, total market volume of e-bikes and bicycles climbed 17% in Germany.

In 2019, the average cost of a bicycle in the United States was US$ 23.9 per unit.

The online food delivery industry has made the most out of the pandemic and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 190 Bn by 2025, showcasing 11% CAGR from 2020-2025, which is the prime user of bicycle subscriptions.

The global Bicycle Subscription Market report answers numerous pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Bicycle Subscription Market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Bicycle Subscription Marketing the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Bicycle Subscription Market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Bicycle Subscription Market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in Bicycle Subscription Market?

