Rat And Mouse Model Market Regional Opportunities And Future Scope 2028

Rat And Mouse Model Industry Overview

The global rat and mouse model market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for genetically modified models to help researchers identify and validate therapeutic targets. Additionally, increasing expenditures in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is likely to fuel market growth. A rise in demand for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mouse models to study the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 propels the market growth.

Several key players are focused to produce models that can aid in COVID-19 research. For instance, Applied StemCell, Inc.; a U.S.-based biotechnology company has used its TARGAT knockin technology to develop hACE2 models to assess the efficacy of vaccines, antiviral drugs, and evaluate the severity of COVID-19 pathogenesis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created abundant opportunities for the market players. In September 2021, GemPharmatech Co., Ltd. (GPT) participated in the Biologics UK Oxford Global Conference to represent its humanized mouse models to assist the COVID-19 preclinical development.

The growth of personalized medicine boosts the demand for humanized rat and mouse models across the globe. Charles River Laboratories offers custom rare disease and microbiome models that support personalized therapy drug trials. The growing need for primary tissue/cells and human-like animal models propel the demand for customized models to assess safety, efficacy, and target validation in cellular therapies.

Market Share Insights

September 2021: A team of researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB); Spain generated a rat model which could recapitulate the disabling alterations observed in patients with Morquio A disease or Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA.

January 2021: According to a research publication, rat and mouse models comprise 99.3% of the mammals used in 16 large American institutions. Therefore, a high utilization rate of these models in the region propels revenue growth.

According to a research publication, rat and mouse models comprise 99.3% of the mammals used in 16 large American institutions. Therefore, a high utilization rate of these models in the region propels revenue growth. February 2020: Taconic Biosciences began the production of mouse models with the humanized immune system in Europe. This expanded the company’s manufacturing capacity as well as its customer base in Europe.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global rat and mouse model market include

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)

Perkin Elmer (Horizon Discovery Group plc)

genOway

Envigo

JANVIER LABS

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models (Biomere)

Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

