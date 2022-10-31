Demand For Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 5,712.2 Million By 2032-End

The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3,285.8 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 5,712.2 Million by the end of 2032. Kits, Reagents & Consumables segment leads the antimicrobial susceptibility test market and is expected to contribute more than 58% of the global market growth over the assessment period.

The global market for antimicrobial susceptibility expanded at a CAGR of 4.1% over the last five years (2017-2021). The goal of antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), a laboratory process carried out by medical technologists, is to determine which antimicrobial regimen will work best for a certain patient. Continuous research activities are being conducted because bacteria, pathogens, and other disease-spreading organisms are always evolving. As a result, the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility tests has been increased from the past few years. All of the aforementioned elements have helped the target market grow favorably over time.

Additionally, antimicrobial susceptibility test producers also continuously improve their goods to give their customers the most dependable products possible. For instance, ThermoFisher Scientific, one of the top producers of lab equipment and life science solutions, offers a variety of antimicrobial susceptibility testers, including automatic, manual, and other models. As a result, there will likely be an increase in the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility test over the course of the forecast period. These testers are used to conduct antimicrobial susceptibility tests, which allow researchers to learn how specific antimicrobials react when treating particular infections brought on by bacteria or fungi.

What’s Driving Demand for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test?

“Rising Microbial Resistance to Drive the Demand of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests”

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is becoming more and more popular as a result of rising microbial resistance, which is boosting the size of the global market. People of all ages and races are impacted by the complex issue of antimicrobial resistance.

According to Fact.MR data, antimicrobial resistance causes approximately 2 million infections and 23,000 fatalities annually in the United States, as well as an estimated 25,000 deaths from antibacterial-resistant diseases in Europe. Thus, there is a growing need for novel broad spectrum antibacterial medications.

Additionally, government funding and attention are two more important factors influencing the development of the target product. For instance, the WHO and other non-profit funding organisations proposed a new antimicrobial innovation funding mechanism, in which the government would finance grants and innovation-induced rewards that would benefit upstream innovation, interim trial findings, as well as the outcomes of the finished product.

Will the Growing Adoption of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing in North America to Drive the Market Growth?

The antimicrobial susceptibility test market share in North America is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.0% over 2022 to 2032.

The market is expanding in North America due to increasing demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing to support empiric treatment, rising research and development activities for antimicrobial resistance testing systems, and growing adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility testing in a medical laboratory.

Furthermore, the majority of well-known firms have their headquarters here. Major players have focused on growth to increase their network and capabilities. These elements are fueling market growth all over the continent.

Will Market Growth Be Led by Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals?

Due to the extensive use of the most recent technology in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals for antimicrobial susceptibility testing, these sub segment are expected to control the market. Testing for antibiotic susceptibility is helpful in evaluating hospital-based medical treatments.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, there will likely be an increase in demand for target product in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals due to rising actions of government for the global development of high-quality hospital set-up and rising susceptibility to infectious diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Antimicrobial susceptibility test manufacturers are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conda, Creative Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Biotron Healthcare.

The leading companies in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market are involved in product launches, regulatory approvals, technologically enhanced products, acquisitions, and joint ventures with other enterprises. These strategies are probably going to boost the global market for antibiotic susceptibility tests.

In Apr 2022, bioMérieux acquire specific diagnostics. This will help the company to strengthen its commitment to fight antimicrobial resistance.

In Aug 2022, BD, a leading global medical technology company, announced worldwide commercial collaboration with Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. which will help both the companies to address the global threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Antimicrobial susceptibility test positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Industry Research

By Product :

Kits, Reagents, & Consumables

Automated Test Systems

Culture Media

By Method :

Broth Dilution Method

Rapid Automated Method

Disk Diffusion Method

Gradient Diffusion Method

Molecular Testing Method

By Test Type :

Antibacterial

Anti-parasitic

Antifungal

Others

By Application .

Clinical Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

By End-user :

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

