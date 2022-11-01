Just in Thyme Catering Service is Here to Make Halloween Parties Special With Children’s Favorite Food

Castle Rock, CO, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Halloween is less than a week away, and families that love to dress up their children for trick-or-treat activities can also treat them with special food this year. Just in Thyme’s services for small party catering in Colorado will help to arrange for a banquet of foods that kids relish during this festive season.

Rosemary, the chef who heads Just in Thyme is experienced at preparing spooky themed foods for Halloween parties. She also gives a twist to everyday finger foods such as sandwiches, burgers, cakes and cookies with a few special ingredients. It may be puffed pastry shaped like pumpkins or ‘banana ghosts’ where the fruit is garnished with chocolate chips for eyes and mouth, Rosemary knows how to combine taste and nutrition for little guests.

Known for her private dining catering service in Colorado, Rosemary has routinely prepared special meals for kiddie birthday parties. She uses the same expertise to cook and serve delicious platters for other occasions, of which Halloween is a favorite of many.

This year, Halloween falls on Monday, making for an extended weekend – this has prompted many parents to do something special for their children. By booking a service through Just in Thyme, they can get special snacks and desserts to surprise their children with a colorful party at home.

As this autumn festival is celebrated widely across Castle Rock suburbs, Rosemary may not be able to accept all bookings on Monday. However, clients can reserve a catering service in advance for some eatables that can be prepared on weekend to be reheated and served on Halloween night. Rosemary provides all such options to her clients, ensuring that the dishes taste right and are enjoyable for kids.

Halloween is just the beginning of festive season in the US. Soon, Just in Thyme will receive more and more orders for other occasions in November and December. Indeed, inquires for Rosemary’s availability during holidays have already started pouring in. People are also asking the service provider to make their cakes and cookies well before December 24th.

As a catering service, Just in Thyme is known for making its clients meals special not only for events such as festivals, birthdays and anniversaries but even on weekends when they don’t feel like cooking. The details of all these services are available on the official website of the business.

About Just In Thyme Personal Chef Services

Led by Rosemary, an experienced personal chef who is passionate about cooking a range of delicacies, Just in Thyme Chef Services is a small business providing in-home cooking services. Rosemary cooks and serves a range of meals for special occasions including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, graduation parties and other events that people love to celebrate with their family and friends. She also offers weekly meal preparation solutions to clients who have hectic work lives and want to avoid the grind of cooking on certain days. Clients can get meals customized for their preferences.

