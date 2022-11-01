Janie’s Mill Produces Artisan Flours for Bakers

Ashkum, Illinois, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Janie’s Mill is pleased to announce that they produce artisan flours for bakers using organically grown grains. They recognize the value of high-quality flour for baking and create various options, including wheat, oats, corn, rye, buckwheat, and heirloom grains.

Janie’s Mill grows grains on Janie’s Farm with organic methods to produce the healthiest grains. They then mill the harvested grains into artisan flours to give bakers healthy, natural options for their baking needs. They carefully select grains based on nutrition, taste, and baking qualities to ensure the best results. They provide flour options ideal from finely sifted pastry to cake flour and high-protein bread flour, and everything in between.

Janie’s Mills uses ancient stone milling techniques updated for modern technology to produce flour. These techniques ensure the entire kernel is ground to incorporate the nutrient-rich bran and germ into the flour, unlike most commercially produced flour. Even sifted flour options contain 70 to 90 percent of the whole kernel, providing numerous health benefits to consumers.

Anyone interested in learning about their artisan flours can find out more by visiting the Janie’s Mill website or calling 1-815-953-1073.

About Janie’s Mill: Janie’s Mill takes grain grown on their organic farm and uses stone milling techniques to produce artisan flour. This flour is available in various grains and shipped to Midwestern stores. They are also available in the company’s online store. They are passionate about producing high-quality, healthy flour to meet bakers’ needs.

Company: Janie’s Mill

Address: 405 N 2nd Street

City: Ashkum

State: IL

Zip code: 60911

Telephone number: 1-815-953-1073

Email address: customersupport@janiesmill.com