Poor Accounts Receivable Management Can Lead To Accounting Errors : Whiz Consulting 

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — The last thing you want is your cash flow to be negatively affected by slow payments or an overdue invoice. It can greatly impact your business, affecting cash reserves and timely future payment assurance. In any business, keeping track of the money coming in and going out is essential for financial management. However, if your customers do not pay you when they should or fail to meet their obligations, it can have a big impact on your business. Poor accounts receivable is one of the most common problems with recording cash flow. In a recent discussion with Whiz Consulting, their senior officials shared their opinions on the importance of effective accounts receivable management. Whiz Consulting is a well-known name in the field of accounting and bookkeeping. Their team of experienced accounting professionals provides quality services to various industries. Their senior officials also shared how badly negative AR can affect your business and what you need to do about it. Let us learn in detail.

Why is accounts receivable important?

Accounts receivable refers to money that people owe you. Many businesses have some amount of accounts receivable at any given time. The ideal accounts receivable due period is usually between 30 and 50 days of sales. When a customer owes you money, the balance is recorded as an accounts receivable. You collect that amount when the customer pays the bill. Poor accounts receivable management can lead to the loss of revenue and the need to chase down payments from your customers that may take months or even years to collect.

Cost of poor accounts receivable

If you experience poor or slow accounts receivable, you will not be collecting all the money you should. You may even lose some customers when they cannot pay. Poor accounts receivable management is an ongoing problem that can quickly snowball out of control. It can lead to expensive late payment fees and interest charges, and collecting the money for late payments from customers can be a complicated and time-consuming process. The senior officials at Whiz added, “If you let accounts receivable get out of control, you will likely have to charge customers a late fee if they do not pay when they are supposed to.”

Effects of bad accounts receivables

Bad accounts receivable can have several negative effects on your business. It can hurt your business’s cash flow. Your company may have trouble paying its bills when they are due because you do not have the money in the bank. The senior executives at Whiz exclaimed, “This could lead to penalties or even legal action from creditors who want to be paid on time.” Bad accounts receivable can hurt your business’s credit. Credit bureaus often check the accounts receivable of companies that apply for credit. If you have many customers who do not pay on time, it can negatively affect your credit rating. Bad accounts receivable can lead to a loss in revenue, and if you have customers who do not pay, it could prevent you from growing your business. It can be understood clearly that poor AR can hurt the financial health of your business to a large extent. So, let us learn some steps to enhance the AR of businesses.

Steps to improve AR

If your customers are not paying on time, there could be several reasons behind it. You may need to take steps to improve your accounts receivable process. To do this, follow the following steps.

Track accounts receivable – The first step is to start tracking your accounts receivable more closely. You can do this using software or by keeping a spreadsheet. When customers place an order, they should provide you with their contact information and payment method. Set payment due dates – You can set due dates for payments to be made on various types of invoices. This is especially important when you are dealing with large clients who may not be aware of the payment policies of your business. Keeping records – As a business owner, you must keep accurate records about every invoice you send. This will help to maintain proper records of all the invoices related to the payments received from the customers.

Conclusion

Accounts receivable is an essential part of running any business. However, if customers take too long to pay their bills, it can seriously impact your business. Business owners can follow the tips mentioned above to improve the accounts receivable process and ensure they are getting paid quickly and efficiently. However, business owners are often preoccupied with multiple things at one time. They might ignore or forget to pay attention to the accounts payable department. In such cases, business owners can rely on companies like Whiz Consulting to effectively manage their accounts payable processes. Their professional team can help streamline your AP, AR, payroll, and other crucial accounting activities.