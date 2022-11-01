Aavenir to Showcase AI-enabled Source-to-Pay Solutions at ServiceNow World Forum 2022 Toronto

Aavenir, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and AI-enabled Source-to-Pay solutions major, is the Exhibitor Sponsor for the ServiceNow World Forum 2022, to be held in Toronto on 10 November 2022. Attendees from Procurement, Legal, Finance, IT, and Sales teams can explore how their organization can imbibe AI-driven digital workflows to solve critical challenges in Sourcing, Contracting, Vendor, and Invoice management using Aavenir apps built on ServiceNow.

TORONTO, CANADA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Aavenir, a global SaaS product company focused on the Source-to-Pay domain, is the Exhibitor Sponsor of the mega event, ServiceNow World Forum 2022, to be held on 10 November 2022, at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto, Canada.

As an Elite Partner, Aavenir has been playing a prominent role in bringing ServiceNow closer to organizations worldwide, empowering them to streamline their sourcing, procurement, contracting, and accounts payable processes with AI & Digital Workflows. Moreover, Aavenir solutions run on customers’ ServiceNow instances – requiring no new instances to manage and administer.

Attendees will get a chance to meet the enterprising leaders from Aavenir and learn how the implementation of Aavenir S2P products has solved some of the biggest challenges for ServiceNow customers across Procurement, Legal, Finance, and IT teams from:

Helping extract metadata, finding missing clauses, and improving contract compliance with disruptive ways of ML and NLP

Boosting efficacy and maximizing ROI for organizations with AI-enabled source-to-pay enterprise solutions

Minimizing manual efforts and improving overall accuracy for AP teams with AI-enabled multi-vendor invoice processing

Driving performance across vendors, partners, and internal teams

“Aavenir S2P suite is built to accelerate digital transformation for organizations across the source-to-pay ecosystem and facilitate enterprises with innovation-led, out-of-the-box solutions. Our team is highly invested in envisioning robust and scalable AI-enabled Digital Workflows to cater to Contractual Data Management, Supplier Information Management, Vendor Onboarding, and Accounts Payable Automation Solutions that go beyond the one-size-fits-all notion”, says Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO of Aavenir.



Attendees at the ServiceNow World Forum 2022 can visit Booth E2 and meet S2P industry experts Russell Seifert and John Distasio, representing Aavenir at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto, Canada, on 10 November 2022. For exclusive offers and priority demo sessions, attendees are invited to Schedule a Meeting or Book a Demo.

About Aavenir

Aavenir is a next-generation SaaS company that delivers the ‘future of work’ with AI/ML-powered Source-to-Pay solutions on ServiceNow. Led by enterprise tech experts with 25+ years of domain experience, it aims to enhance the competitive edge for your businesses while driving operational efficiency.



Enterprises worldwide can maximize their ServiceNow investments using Aavenir Source-to-Pay apps and automated digital workflows. It comprises Contract Lifecycle Management, Contract Obligation Management, Sourcing Management, Vendor Onboarding Management, Supplier Information Management, Collaboration portals, and Accounts Payable Automation, built on the ServiceNow platform.

Visit the website: aavenir.com



About ServiceNow World Forum 2022



The LIVE ServiceNow World Forum 2022, organized after a hiatus, will provide a global networking platform to connect, learn, listen to keynotes from industry experts, and meet the best minds in the business. Attendees also get to visit exhibitors, book demos, and set up the stage for collaboration, leading to a mutually beneficial partnership.

Visit the website to register: ServiceNow World Forum 2022

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud-based platform that delivers the ‘future of work’ with digital workflows, creates fulfilling experiences, and unlocks enterprise productivity. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, the Now platform, and other ServiceNow logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Visit the website: servicenow.com.

Media Contact



Marketing & Communications Team, Aavenir

Phone: +1-408-554-2656

Email: contact@aavenir.com