Global Demand Linear Motor Expanding At Approximately 6% CAGR By 2031

Linear Motor Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking By Design (Flatbed, U-Channel, Cylindrical), By Axis (Single Axis, Double Axis) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global linear motor market size is anticipated to exceed US$ 2 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at approximately 6% CAGR across the forecast period of 2021 to 2031Numerous technological advancements in industrial production, including additive manufacturing and robotic automation, have paved the way for increased linear motor adoption.

Prominent Key players of the Linear Motor market survey report:

  • Aerotech Inc.
  • ANCA Group
  • BOSCH Rexroth
  • ETEL S.A.
  • FANUC Corporation
  • Hitachi Metals Ltd.
  • HIWIN Corporation
  • Jenney Science AG
  • KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH
  • Kollmorgen Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Moog Inc.
  • NTI AG LinMot & MagSpring
  • Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  • Piezo Motor Uppsala AB
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Sodick Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Design
    • Flatbed Linear Motors
    • U-Channel Linear Motors
    • Cylindrical Linear Motors
  • Sales Channel
    • Direct OEMs
    • Direct System Integrators
    • Distributors
  • Axis
    • Single-axis Linear Motors
    • Multi-axis Linear Motors
  • Core
    • Iron Core Linear Motors
    • Coreless Linear Motors
  • Application
    • Linear Motors for Electronics and Assembly Industry
    • Linear Motors for Food & Beverage Industry
    • Linear Motors for Medical and Scientific Applications
    • Linear Motors for Metrology
    • Linear Motors for Transportation
    • Linear Motors for High-load Applications
    • Linear Motors for Flat Panel Display
    • Linear Motors for Machine Tools – Metal Forming & Cutting
    • Linear Motors for Packaging and Labeling
    • Linear Motors for Printing
    • Linear Motors for Robotics
    • Linear Motors for Non-industrial Applications
    • Linear Motors for Semiconductor Manufacturing
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America (US and Canada)
    • Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)
    • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
    • Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
    • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Linear Motor Market report provide to the readers?

  • Linear Motor fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Linear Motor player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Linear Motor in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Linear Motor.

The report covers following Linear Motor Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Linear Motor market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Linear Motor
  • Latest industry Analysis on Linear Motor Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Linear Motor Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Linear Motor demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Linear Motor major players
  • Linear Motor Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Linear Motor demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Linear Motor Market report include:

  • How the market for Linear Motor has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Linear Motor on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Linear Motor?
  • Why the consumption of Linear Motor highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

