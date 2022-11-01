Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Scope Forecast 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Asset tokenization platforms enable individuals and organizations to create digital proof of ownership for real-world liquid assets such as capital or property. These asset-backed tokens differ from security tokens because they carry real-world capital and liquid value. Digital assets offer a flexible system for managing various digital assets and facilitating transactions. Once assets are tokenized, they can be used for transactions worldwide without the need of a middle man (such as a bank or institutional trader).

Companies choose to tokenize assets to guarantee ownership of assets, increased protection, and lowered risk. The immutable, public nature of blockchains and distributed ledger technology ensures that once an individual gains ownership of an asset, that ownership cannot be altered or deleted without another transaction. Other benefits of digital assets include virtually borderless international trading, fractional ownership, and speedier transactions.

Asset tokenization is fairly unique and does not have much overlap with software solutions outside of the blockchain world. Still, in some industries (real estate, for example), vertical solutions have emerged for managing assets with blockchain technology.

Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Analysis

The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. The global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Asset Tokenization Platforms products to evaluate the market size. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Asset Tokenization Platforms Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors and segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segmentation

Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Enterprise Size, 2021 (%)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Software

Services

Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Asset Tokenization Platforms revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Asset Tokenization Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asset Tokenization Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Players –

Kaleido

Omni

Coinbase Asset Hub

Artizcoin

ABT Platform

CREDITS

Cocoricos

Cumberland

Divistock

Fireblocks

Lyra

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Asset Tokenization Platforms Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

