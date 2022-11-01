Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-NOV 01 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market size was valued at USD 808 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 1,901 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Market Definition

Lead-to-account matching and routing software automatically matches new leads to the correct account record in a CRM and then routes those leads to the correct salesperson according to the organization’s territory mapping. Lead-to-account matching and routing enable businesses to get a more comprehensive picture of leads and engagement within their account-based strategy, as well as follow up with captured leads at a quicker rate. While most CRM software provides the basic functionality for lead-to-account matching and routing, specific lead-to-account matching and routing solutions help with more complex workflows that can’t be maintained in CRM or marketing automation solutions. Sales development representatives and account executives often use this type of software, who might otherwise spend countless hours routing leads to the correct individuals and accounts.

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market Pricing

The Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software price range starts from USD 15 and goes up to USD 1000. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software features are real-time sales rep assignments and notifications, custom matching and routing rules based on account and lead characteristics, and drag/drop tools to build complex lead matching and routing.

Market Scope

The research report on the Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development, and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market Segmentation

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:

LeanData

Openprise

RingLead

Terminus

CaliberMind

Groove

Lane Four

Demandbase

Distribution Engine

HG Insights

Engagio

Leadspace

Bizible

Effective parameters to invest in the market research reports?

Get a clear understanding of the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.

Complete information on the entry-level research study consists of considerable information focusing on market size estimations, key players, development, and market trends.

The report showcases a deep-dive segmental market analysis of all key geography and countries around the globe.

The most recent developments and news within the market and statistics on the market leaders and their market share and techniques.

Current, Historical, and forecasted market size from both value (USD million) and volume (units).

3-months of analyst support to understand the market objective, along with the market estimate sheet (in excel)

Key Insights for the Stakeholders in this market: