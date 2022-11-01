Carbon Fiber Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Carbon Fiber Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Carbon Fiber Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbon fiber is a strong, lightweight material that is used in a variety of applications, including aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods. Carbon fiber is made from carbon-based materials, such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN) or pitch, and is produced by a process called carbonization, in which the material is heated to high temperatures in an inert atmosphere. The resulting product is a carbon fiber that is composed of long, thin, and strong fibers. Carbon fiber has a variety of advantages over other materials, including its high strength-to-weight ratio, high stiffness, and low thermal expansion. Additionally, carbon fiber is resistant to chemical attack and is non-conductive.

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the major trends in the carbon fiber market is the increasing use of recycled carbon fiber. Recycled carbon fiber is cheaper than virgin carbon fiber and has similar properties. This makes it an attractive option for industries looking to reduce costs.

Another trend in the carbon fiber market is the development of new manufacturing processes. These processes are designed to improve the strength and stiffness of carbon fiber, while also reducing production costs. This is an important trend as it will help the carbon fiber market compete with other materials, such as aluminum and steel.

Market Segments

By Raw Material

-PAN-based carbon fiber

-Pitch-based carbon fiber

By Product Type

-Continuous carbon fiber

-Long carbon fiber

-Short carbon fiber

By Fiber Type

-Virgin carbon fiber

-Recycled carbon fiber

By Modulus

-Standard modulus

-Intermediate modulus

-High modulus

By Application

-Composite

-Non-composite

By End-use Industry

-Aerospace & Defense

-Automotive

-Wind Energy

-Sporting goods

-Electrical & electronics

-Civil engineering

-Pipe & tank

-Marine

-Others

Key Players

-Toray

-Teijin Limited

-SGL Carbon

-Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

-Hexcel Corporation

-Formosa Plastics Corporation

