The Market For Plastic Surgery Instruments Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.27 Billion By 2026

Focus on physical appearance has increased significantly in the past couple of decades and this trend is anticipated to be rife across the forecast period as well which is projected to propel plastic surgery instrument shipments.

A growing aging population, rising aesthetic awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising per capita disposable income, growing demand for body improvement, and increasing incidence of trauma and accidents are expected to be prime factors that drive plastic surgery instruments market potential over the next four years.

Lighted retractor plastic surgery and rhinoplasty are among some of the cosmetic procedures that are projected to witness an increase in popularity across the forecast period. Increasing popularity and preference for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are also expected to positively influence plastic surgery instruments market growth.

However, side effects and post-surgery complications linked with plastic surgeries are expected to have a hindering effect on the overall market growth. Regulatory compliance and high costs are other challenges that are expected to restrain plastic surgery instrument demand through 2026.

How Will Plastic Surgery Instrument Demand Fare Across Geographies?

“North America Leads Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market”

The North America plastic surgery instruments market is projected to be the most rewarding market for manufacturers of plastic surgery instruments owing to high consumer spending potential and favorable reimbursement policies. The presence of key companies in the plastic surgery equipment industry in this region and rising aesthetic awareness are other factors that drive the plastic surgery instruments market in this region.

The market for plastic surgery instruments in Canada is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of around 6.1% across the forecast period. The United States plastic surgery instruments market currently enjoys a value of US$ 340 million and is projected to be the leading market in this region through 2026.

The growing aging population and advancements in plastic surgery are expected to significantly influence plastic surgery instruments market potential in Europe over the years to come. Moreover, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development are also expected to act in favor of the plastic surgery instruments industry.

Germany is expected to be a key market in Europe and is projected to witness an increase in demand for plastic surgery instruments at a CAGR of 7% through 2026.

Growing spending potential and rising aesthetic awareness are expected to head plastic surgery instruments market growth in the Asia Pacific region over the years to come. A rising aging population and increasing popularity for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are expected to further bolster demand for plastic surgery devices through 2026.

Why are Sales of Handheld Plastic Surgery Instruments Expected to Rise Faster?

“Global Plastic Surgery Instrument Sales Led by Handheld Devices”

The global plastic surgery instruments market based on type is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other instruments.

The handheld instruments segment is anticipated to account for a dominant market share throughout the forecast period. The popularity of handheld instruments is expected to be driven by the fact that they can be used in all kinds of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.

An increasing number of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries being performed are predicted to drive sales of handheld instruments such as forceps, retractors, knives, scissors, etc. over the coming years.

Demand for handheld plastic surgery devices is projected to evolve at a CAGR of around 7.5% and is expected to account for a revenue value of US$ 700 million by 2026.

What Type of Procedures Will Be Popular in Future?

“Rising Spending on Cosmetic Procedures Drive Popularity of Cosmetic Surgeries”

The plastic surgery devices market, based on procedure, is bifurcated into cosmetic surgeries and reconstructive surgeries.

Focus on appearance has increased exponentially over the past few years and this trend is expected to grow stronger over the coming years. Rising per capita disposable income and growing willingness to spend on cosmetic surgeries are expected to promote the uptake of cosmetic surgeries among the general population.

Rising demand for breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, breast lift, and butt lift is expected to drive the growth of the cosmetic surgeries segment over the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

Plastic surgery equipment suppliers are anticipated to focus on developing new minimally invasive surgical instruments that are expected to be popular over the coming years.

In January 2020, Alma Lasers, a leading medical aesthetic device provider, announced the launch of its new product used for skin remodeling and resurfacing. ClearSkin PRO is a non-ablative erbium applicator.

Key Companies Profiled:

Braun Melsungen AG

Allergan Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Anthony Products Inc.

BMT Medizintechnik GmbH

KLS Martin Group

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Zimmer Biomet

Millennium Surgical Corp.

Bolton Surgical Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Key Segments of Plastic Surgery Instruments Industry Research

By Type :

Handheld Instruments

Forceps

Scissors

Retractors

Others

Electrosurgical Instruments

Bipolar Instruments

Monopolar Instruments

Other Instruments

By Procedure :

Cosmetic Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

By End User :

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Other End Users

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

