Scrap Metal Recycling Is Experience A Growth Rate Of 5.5% Over 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider- estimates the scrap metal recycling market to experience a growth rate ofto reachfrom 2021-2031. As of 2021, demand is anticipated to touchScrap metal recycling is an energy efficient method which may reduce the carbon-footprint and cater the demand from leading end-use sectors such as building & construction, automotive, and shipbuilding for ferrous metals.

Prominent Key players of the Scrap Metal Recycling market survey report:

American Iron & Metal (AIM)

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis AG

DBW Metals Recycling

Kuusakoski

Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource, LLC

Sims Limited

TKC Metal Recycling Inc.

K-Swiss Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global scrap metal recycling market is anticipated to add 1.8x value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Ferrous scrap metal recycling to account for 2/5th of the global revenue share

By industry, automotive scrap metal recycling to capture 60% of market revenue

Recycling for new scrap metal to expand at over 5% value CAGR

U.S to generate US$ 25 Bn in value for scrap metal recycling by 2021 end

China to account for 55% of scrap metal recycling in East Asia

“Scrap metal recycling method conserves 60% energy for mining new metal and saves valuable raw materials; reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby augmenting its popularity worldwide,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

Technological advancements in metal recycling market have revolutionised the whole process. The use of XRF, or x-ray fluorescence, creates immense value for scrap metal recyclers. This technology can positively identify numerous alloy grades and rapidly analyse their chemical composition at material transfer points and thus help guarantee the quality of the product.

In October 2020, ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal formed Integrated Metal Recycling Inc. as a joint venture that will combine “many of the recycling activities of the two partners” in Quebec. This venture is likely to offer effective recycling of scrap metal and deliver better services to consumers.

Key Segments Covered

Metal Type Ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Stainless Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Carbon Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Mild Steel Scrap Metal Recycling Cast Iron Scrap Metal Recycling Others Non-ferrous Scrap Metal Recycling Aluminum Scrap Metal Recycling Copper Scrap Metal Recycling Lead Scrap Metal Recycling Nickel Scrap Metal Recycling Zinc Scrap Metal Recycling Brass Scrap Metal Recycling Tin Scrap Metal Recycling Gold Scrap Metal Recycling Others

Scrap Type New Scrap Metal Recycling Old Scrap Metal Recycling

Industry Building & Construction Scrap Metal Recycling Automotive Scrap Metal Recycling Industrial Manufacturing Scrap Metal Recycling Electricals Scrap Metal Recycling Shipbuilding Scrap Metal Recycling Consumer Electronics Scrap Metal Recycling Others



What insights does the Scrap Metal Recycling Market report provide to the readers?

Scrap Metal Recycling fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Scrap Metal Recycling player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Scrap Metal Recycling in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Scrap Metal Recycling.

The report covers following Scrap Metal Recycling Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Scrap Metal Recycling market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Scrap Metal Recycling

Latest industry Analysis on Scrap Metal Recycling Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Scrap Metal Recycling Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Scrap Metal Recycling demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Scrap Metal Recycling major players

Scrap Metal Recycling Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Scrap Metal Recycling demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Scrap Metal Recycling Market report include:

How the market for Scrap Metal Recycling has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Scrap Metal Recycling on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Scrap Metal Recycling?

Why the consumption of Scrap Metal Recycling highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

