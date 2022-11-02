Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network/ —The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market size was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Non-destructive testing and inspection are the methods that are used to examine an object, material, or system without impairing its future usefulness; it is generally applied to the non-medical investigation of material integrity. It is the process of inspecting, testing, or evaluating material components or assemblies for discontinuities or differences in characteristics without destroying the serviceability of the part of a system.

Factors Affecting the Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Over the Forecast Period:

With the increasing complexity in the non-disruptive testing and inspection market, there is a lack of skilled professionals and rising amendments in the rules and regulations of the government to outsource the non-disruptive testing operations to other parties.

With changes in rules and regulations in the government policies to protect their infrastructure and prevent catastrophic failure that may cause significant reputational and financial losses to the company.

Improvements in the techniques and procedure have ensured deviation-free fault detection and have decreased the complexity of testing procedures considerably.

There is high adoption of IoT devices, and the increasing need to assess the health of aging assets also propels the growth of the non-disruptive testing and inspection market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed the growth of the non-disruptive testing and inspection market. The sales of non-disruptive testing and inspection equipment and service have declined significantly across several verticals, such as the oil & gas industry, which is expected to witness a downfall of 10-15% in 2020. The halt on the new oil & gas exploration projects, decline in demand for crude oil, and a temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities, especially during April-May 2020, will lead to the non-disruptive testing and inspection market’s downfall in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the non-disruptive testing and inspection market based on technique, method, service, and end-user.

Based on technique, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into –

Visual Testing Unaided Visual Inspection Aided Visual Inspection

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing Alternating Current Field Measurement Remote-Field Testing Eddy-Current Array

Ultrasonic Testing Straight Beam Testing Angle Beam Testing Immersion Testing Guide Wave Testing Phased Array Testing Time-of-Flight Diffraction

Radiographic Testing X-Ray Testing Gamma Ray Testing Film Radiography Direct Radiography Computed Radiography

Acoustic Emission Testing

Others

Based on method, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into-

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Others

Based on service, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into-

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

Based on end-user, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into-

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others (Marine)

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market: Regional Outlook

The non-disruptive testing and inspection market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market, followed by Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Competitors Includes –

The non-disruptive testing and inspection market has a presence of a few small players across the globe. The key non-disruptive testing and inspection market players operating in the global market include –

Acuren

Ashtead Technology

Bosello High Technology Srl

Cygnus Instruments Ltd.

Eddyfi

Fischer Technology Inc.

General Electric Company

LynX Inspection

Magnaflux

MISTRAS Group

NDT Global GmbH

Nikon Metrology

Olympus Corporation

Sonatest

T.D. Williamson Inc.

YXLON International

Zetec, Inc.

The non-disruptive testing and inspection market report thoroughly analyze macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market: Target Audience