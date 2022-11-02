Demand For Hot Recycled Asphalt Will Likely Reign Supreme, Accumulating Over 60% Market Revenue| Fact.MR Study

Hot recycled asphalt to accumulate 60% of market revenue until 2031

Cold asphalt sales to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2031

Recycled asphalt for metal patch applications to surge at a CAGR of 4%

North America to generate an absolute opportunity worth US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031

1/4th of global recycled asphalt demand likely to be generated by Asia until 2031

Newly released data from Fact.MR states the sales of recycled asphalt market surpassedby the end of 2021. The market is expected to accumulateby 2031, expected to surgethroughout the forthcoming decade. Also, demand for hot recycled asphalt will likely reign supreme, accumulating overmarket revenue.

“As architecture, engineering and construction companies embrace sustainable construction practices, prospects for recycled asphalt are surging impressively, prompting a flurry of product launches and extensive R&D” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Bodean Company, Cherry Companies, Downer Group, GAF Materials, Lone Star Paving, Owens Corning, Pavement Recycling System, Inc., The Kraemer Company, LLC, Wirtgen Group and CertainTeed are prominent recycled asphalt market players.

In 2020 GAF Materials invested $21 Mn to build 400,000 square feet of space in Gainesville to expand business in Texas, U.S. The company plans to occupy the new space in Gainesville, Florida in around January 2022.

In 2020 Ames-Kraemer Company LLC announced ramping up of its major construction activities on the Twin Ports Interchange Project in Duluth for MnDOT (Minnesota Department of Transportation). Once completed, this project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replace aging infrastructure, and better accommodate freight movements through the interchanges next to the Clure Public Terminal.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5868

Prominent Key players of the Recycled Asphalt market survey report:

Bodean Company

Cherry Companies

Downer Group

GAF Materials

Lone Star Paving

Owens Corning

Pavement Recycling System, Inc.

The Kraemer Company LLC

Wirtgen Group

CertainTeed

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5868

Key Segments Covered

Type Hot Recycling Asphalt Cold Recycling Asphalt

Application Patch Material Hot Mix Asphalt Temporary Driveways and Roads Road Aggregate Interlocking Bricks New Asphalt Shingles Energy Recovery



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Recycled Asphalt Market report provide to the readers?

Recycled Asphalt fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Recycled Asphalt player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Recycled Asphalt in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Recycled Asphalt.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5868

The report covers following Recycled Asphalt Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Recycled Asphalt market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Recycled Asphalt

Latest industry Analysis on Recycled Asphalt Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Recycled Asphalt Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Recycled Asphalt demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Recycled Asphalt major players

Recycled Asphalt Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Recycled Asphalt demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Recycled Asphalt Market report include:

How the market for Recycled Asphalt has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Recycled Asphalt on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Recycled Asphalt?

Why the consumption of Recycled Asphalt highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com