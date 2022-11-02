Automotive Exhaust System Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Automotive Exhaust System Market: Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, Bus), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), After-Treatment Devices (DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst), DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter), SCR (Selective Catalyst Reduction), LNT (Lean NOx Trap), and Region — Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The automotive exhaust system market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the automotive exhaust system industry.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/automotive-exhaust-system-market-estimated-to-be-valued-at-101-billion-by-2025



Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Research Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Automotive Exhaust System: Market Introduction

The automotive exhaust system is an auto component utilized to regulate exhaust gases from the engine combustion. Automotive exhaust manifold, automobile exhaust valve, automotive exhaust filter, silencer, muffler, catalyst converter, and vehicle tailpipe are primary components of an automotive exhaust system. Automotive exhaust systems reduce harmful emission gasses from the exhaust gasses from an internal combustion engine. Catalyst converter is one of the important and high-cost components of the automotive exhaust system which increases the fuel economy of the vehicles. In addition, the material used in automotive exhaust systems are developed with lightweight material and also have thermal and mechanical durability.

Automotive Exhaust System: Market Dynamics

Stringent vehicle emission norms/regulations across the globe to decrease pollution as well as to increase the fuel economy are some of the key factors for the growth of the automotive exhaust system market. Moreover, an increase in the number of on-highway vehicles directly affects the production of commercial vehicles, which will fuel the automotive exhaust system market’s growth.

According to OICA (full form), in 2019, automotive production was decreased by approximately 5.2% due to an increase in the sale of second-hand cars as well as the introduction of BS-VI, which has increased the price for the vehicle. These factors are to hamper the growth of the automotive exhaust system market.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the environment safety compels the manufacturers to develop high quality and low emission exhaust systems. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of the automotive exhaust system market over the forecast period. Moreover, automotive companies are also focused on developing eco-friendly products, which will be the USP (unique selling point) for the new cars and affirmatively boost the global automotive exhaust system market’s growth.

An increase in the sales and production of electric vehicles worldwide is one of the key challenges for the automotive exhaust system market. The government in many countries provides subsidy on electric cars, which directly impacts the sales of conventional vehicles. A decrease in sales of traditional vehicles negatively affects the growth of the automotive exhaust system market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the automotive exhaust system market on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, and after-treatment devices.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/automotive-exhaust-system-market-estimated-to-be-valued-at-101-billion-by-2025?opt=2950

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive exhaust system market is segmented into-

Passenger Car

commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicles Truck Bus



Based on the fuel type, the automotive exhaust system market is segmented into-

Gasoline

Diesel

Based on the after-treatment devices, the automotive exhaust system market is segmented into-

DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst)

DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter)

SCR (Selective Catalyst Reduction)

LNT (Lean NOx Trap)

Automotive Exhaust System Market by Vehicle Type, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Automotive Exhaust System Market: Regional Lookout

The global market of the automotive exhaust system is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global automotive exhaust system market followed by Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific, increasing demand for passenger cars among middle-class populations directly impacts the production of the automotive exhaust system. This factor is expected to fuel the automotive exhaust system market over the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China are the emerging economies in the automotive exhaust system market due to the increase in the number of dual-income households. Increasing demand in developing countries for the automotive exhaust system is encouraging OEMs to set up manufacturing industries. Moreover, APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global automotive exhaust system market due to the increasing demand for commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Europe also holds a significant share in the global automotive exhaust system market due to the huge fleet of diesel passenger cars and LCVs. Further, diesel passenger cars and LCVs are estimated to contribute significantly to the European automotive exhaust system market growth. North America holds the largest share in the Light commercial vehicle automotive exhaust system market due to the large fleet of LCV and the increased production of light-duty vehicles. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive exhaust system market. South America is projected to grow with a moderate growth rate due to increased passenger cars in Brazil and Argentina.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/automotive-exhaust-system-market-estimated-to-be-valued-at-101-billion-by-2025

Automotive Exhaust System Market: Competitive Landscape

The key manufacturers in the global automotive exhaust system market are Faurecia SA, Tenneco Incorporation, Continental AG, Eberspächer GmbH & Co.Kg., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. Kg., Futaba Industrial Corporation Limited.

The other major companies in the market are Benteler International AG, Yutaka Giken CO. Ltd., Bosal International NV., and Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

In June 2018, Continental in Trutnov, Czech Republic, opened a combined manufacturing and storage facility for NOx sensors. The two surface mount technology (SMT) development lines will produce printed circuit boards that will improve NOx sensor manufacturer

In February 2017, the exhaust systems featuring GPF were developed by Eberspächer. Using the special filters ensures the amount of soot particles in the exhaust gas is far below the regulatory limit. As a result, the systems adhere to the upcoming emission standard Euro 6 point. The filters also reduce exhaust noise in the engine.

Taicang Sejong Auto Parts Co., in May 2018. Ltd. has entered into a contract with Changan Automotive to offer mufflers to the Chinese automaker. The goods are designed for three upcoming models, which are expected to begin mass production in 2019.

The automotive exhaust system market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Automotive exhaust system market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value

Pricing Analysis

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Competition Landscape

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market-estimated-to-be-valued-at-101-billion-by-2025

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Automotive Exhaust System Market: Target Audience