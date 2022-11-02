Preparative and Process Chromatography Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Preparative and Process Chromatography Industry Overview

The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028. High demand for monoclonal antibodies, coupled with the growing adoption of preparative chromatographic techniques in the bioprocessing industry, is anticipated to boost the revenue growth in the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is driving the adoption of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream assays, resulting in the anticipated market growth. In addition, technological developments to advance the final product recovery in terms of yield accelerate and augment the uptake of these techniques across various applications.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Process Chromatography and Preparative Chromatography

Process chromatography captured the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020. These systems are widely used in industries for diverse biomolecule purifications.

Preparative chromatography is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to its accurate and precise results.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, Paper Chromatography, Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography, and Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

The liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of 28.11% in 2020 owing to the widespread application across several industries.

Depending upon the type, some major preparative and process chromatographic techniques include liquid chromatography (LC), HPLC, and gas chromatography .

. The hydrophobic interaction chromatography segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Food, Nutraceutical, and Others

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share of 42.64% in 2020 owing to the high usage of preparative and process chromatography in drug safety assessment.

The food segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing concerns associated with food.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies engaged in the development of innovative products are expected to intensify the market competition. Companies are focusing on continuous innovations and launching products to retain and acquire market share.

Some prominent players in the global Preparative and Process Chromatography market include:

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Waters Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.