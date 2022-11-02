Chip Antenna Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-2 — /EPR Network—Chip Antenna Market Research Report: Segmentation by End User (BFSI, Business, Healthcare, Transportation, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications), by Function (Bluetooth, ISM, WLAN), by Form (Ceramic Multilayer Chip, Dielectric Chip), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The chip antenna market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the chip antenna industry aspects.

Chip Antenna Industry Outlook

The global chip antenna market size is USD 1.12 billion in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027. A chip antenna is a type of compact antenna commonly used to transmit and receive radio frequency signals in various wireless applications, such as dual-band and multiband, Bluetooth low energy, global satellite navigation/global positioning system, and Wi-Fi/WLAN. Chip antennas are cheap and often internalized inside small electronic devices. This antenna style is the best choice when a large-size antenna is impractical.

Compared with other types, chip antennas are the smallest size and can be mounted on circuit boards and radiate high-frequency electromagnetic waves. These antennas have a high-frequency range and are suitable for devices such as mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers. Chip antennas endorse frequencies below 1GHz and can be accommodated even with minimal space available on circuit boards.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/chip-antenna-market

Chip Antenna Market Dynamics:

Demand for consumer electronics is on the rise. The growth in the adoption of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), connected vehicles, automation, and smart grids are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global chip antenna industry.

Furthermore, lower chip antenna costs compared with other antennas are another factor anticipated to fuel market growth. Nevertheless, growing compatibility issues during the integration of a chip antenna on a circuit board and intricate design, along with variable chip antenna output quality, are among factors that could impede global market development. The rising miniaturization of consumer electronics is a crucial development seen in the target market, and this is expected to continue to fuel target market growth.

It is estimated that the dielectric chip antenna segment holds the largest share of the chip antenna market by product form. The need for dielectric chip antennas is mainly due to the growing demand for compact antennas operating at different frequency ranges and minimizing space in devices such as smartphones, wearables, and others.

The Bluetooth segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the chip antenna market in terms of wireless applications. Bluetooth technology is widely used for short-range wireless communication in consumer electronic devices such as headsets and smartphones, wearables, and gaming consoles. The growing demand for these consumer electronic devices is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, growing chip antenna-related research and development activities are projected to create future opportunities for players in the global market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Chip Antenna Market:

The report analyzes and includes a specific detailed chapter about the short-term & long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment and region of the “Global Chip Antenna Market” and relatable government measures with the most current standards to support the industry. It also highlights the current market landscape during COVID breakout, the virus’s impact on leading companies, the expected demand schedule, the industry’s supply chain, and other significant factors. These factors will help you identify those companies that may benefit from this pandemic, as well as those that will lose out.

You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/chip-antenna-market?opt=2950

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the chip antenna market segmented based on product, application, and end-use.

Global Chip Antenna Market, by Product –

LTCC Chip Antenna

Dielectric Chip Antenna

Global Chip Antenna Market, by Application –

WLAN/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth/BLE

Dual Band/Multi-Band

GPS/GNSS

Global Chip Antenna Market, by End-Use –

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial & Retail

Smart Grid/Smart Home

Consumer Electronics

Others

Chip Antenna Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global chip antenna market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It is expected that the global demand for chip antennas will rise at a significant rate over the forecast period. The chip antenna market is geographically evaluated for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global chip antenna market and was further expected to lead during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. Emerging countries, including India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia, are expected to boost the market growth in the domestic market. Also, the growth of the consumer electronics industry and the rise in automation adoption will further enhance the region’s market size in the global market near the forecast period.

Chip Antenna Market: Competitive Landscape –

The leading chip antenna manufacturers in the global market include Fractus S.A., Yageo Co., Fractus S.A., Partron Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation.

Other chip antenna manufacturers include Johanson Technology, Inc., Vishay Intertechnologie, Inc., Inpaq Technology Co., Ltd, Linx Technologies, Inc., Pulse Electronics, Antenova Ltd, and Taoglas Ltd. These companies are focusing to strengthened their chip antenna offering by investing in the expansion as well as distribution networks around the globe.

In July 2018, Fractus Antennas, a leading chip antenna designer and manufacturer, launched an antenna booster solution named ‘ALL mXTEND (FR-01S4-220)’. The solution is classified under the Virtual Antenna Technology patented by the company and supports wireless system multiband output.

In December 2017, Antenova Ltd. released a product brief entitled Active Sinica for its “GNSS Antenna, part number M200471.” This antenna is compact in size and can be easily integrated with tracking devices such as telematics and wearable sports devices and used in areas where the sky’s view and the line of sight are limited

The chip antenna market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Chip Antenna Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/chip-antenna-market

Chip Antenna Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Chip Antenna Market: Target Audience