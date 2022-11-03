Indonesia Bamboos Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2028

Indonesia Bamboos Industry Overview

The Indonesia bamboos market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising demand for the product in several industries including construction, pulp & paper, furniture, and food is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. An increase in product usage in the construction industry for making walls, flooring, roofs, scaffoldings, doors, and windows due to high sustainability, less weight, high compressive strength, and natural appeal is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Bamboo is used as a construction material, due to its economical and eco-friendly nature, renewability, durability, and safety.

Indonesia possesses rich bamboo resources, and thus, it is widely grown in the country. Rising awareness regarding forest conservation and sustainable economic development are the major growth drivers for the market. Furthermore, growing concerns toward depleting forest resources and ecological imbalance are leading to the adoption of eco-friendly non-wood fibers.

The growth in demand for bamboo is expected to be restrained by high maintenance and preservation costs associated with the material. Bamboo has durability issues and is comparatively more fragile than other materials such as steel and concrete. Bamboos used in handicraft and construction applications need to be preserved under controlled conditions to avoid the buildup of bacteria, thus limiting their utilization.

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, led to a major decrease in the growth of the bamboos market, led to major disruptions in the supply chain of bamboo products, due to transportation restrictions imposed by the government to avoid the virus transmission. In addition, temporary closure operations of end-use industries such as constructions, furniture, and textiles, led to a decrease in bamboo sales.

The decreasing case numbers in 2021, and government initiatives for handicraft industry upliftment and opening of construction operations under strict COVID norms, is expected to normalize market growth over the coming years.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Indonesia bamboos market include

PT Bamboo Craft Indonesia

EcoPlanet Bamboo Group

Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

MOSO International B.V.

Asali Bali

SahabatBambu

Bamboo Mamboo Co., Ltd.

Dekor Asia Jayakarya

IBUKU

Gumi Bamboo

