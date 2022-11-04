Global Construction Equipment Market Is Expected To Increase At A Steady CAGR of 4% Over 2032

The global construction equipment market was valued at US$ 113 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 174 Bn by 2032.

During the end of 2021, this market observed a rise in their growth and is thus can be expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 117.52 Bn by 2022. The favorable government initiatives, such as stimulus packages and lower housing rates, which influenced consumers to purchase new houses, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

