Global Construction Equipment Market Is Expected To Increase At A Steady CAGR of 4% Over 2032

The global construction equipment market was valued at US$ 113 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 174 Bn by 2032.

During the end of 2021, this market observed a rise in their growth and is thus can be expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 117.52 Bn by 2022. The favorable government initiatives, such as stimulus packages and lower housing rates, which influenced consumers to purchase new houses, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global construction equipment market likely to be valued at US$ 117.52 Bn
  • North America to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% with respect to construction equipment demand
  • More than 40% of revenues are expected to come from Asia Pacific in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4%
  • Over 59% of total market revenues are expected to come from the earthmoving machinery segment by 2022.
  • The concrete and road construction machinery is projected to reach a market share of US$ 40 Bn by 2032.

“Growing government stimulus programs to boost residential construction, coupled with lower housing rates is prompting individuals to invest in housing projects. Also, there is extensive emphasis on beefing up public infrastructure, both of which will contribute immensely to market growth,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

There are many key players in the market, which makes it highly competitive. Many OEMs are currently facing short-term challenges, such as a shortage of skilled employees and high raw material prices.  As OEMs adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies, they are expected to expand their customer bases and strengthen their market positions through joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

  • In January 2021, Komatsu Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. signed a joint development agreement. Komatsu and Honda collaborated on electrifying Micro Excavators (PCO1) and developing Battery Power Packs (MPP) for use in construction equipment.
  • Manitex Vall launched their new electric mobile crane, the V 110 R, in February 2021. It has a lifting height of 10.4 meters and a lifting capacity of up to 11,000 kg and is battery-operated and remote-controlled.

Prominent Key Players Of The Construction Equipment Market Survey Report:

  • Caterpillar
  • CNH Industrial N.V
  • Doosan Corporation
  • Escorts Limited
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.
  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
  • Deere & Company
  • Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Komatsu Ltd.

The report covers following Construction Equipment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Construction Equipment market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Construction Equipment
  • Latest industry Analysis on Construction Equipment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Construction Equipment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Construction Equipment demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Construction Equipment major players
  • Construction Equipment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Construction Equipment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Construction Equipment Market report include:

  • How the market for Construction Equipment has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Construction Equipment on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Construction Equipment?
  • Why the consumption of Construction Equipment highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Key Segments Covered in the Construction Equipment Industry Survey

  • By Product

    • Earth Moving Machinery
      • Excavator
      • Loader
      • Others
    • Construction Material Handling Machinery
      • Crawler Cranes
      • Trailer Mounted Cranes
      • Truck Mounted Cranes
    • Concrete and Road Construction Machinery
      • Concrete Mixer & Pavers
      • Construction Pumps
      • Others

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Construction Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Construction Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Construction Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Construction Equipment market.
  • Leverage: The Construction Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Construction Equipment market.

