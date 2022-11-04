High K and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market was valued at USD 501 million in 2020 to USD 754.58 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027. The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is poised for strong growth over the forecast period owing to process complexity. The vapor precursor segment is expected to outgrow all other segments in the semiconductor materials industry. Precursors that cross multiple applications, such as Germanium (Ge), Tantalum (Ta), etc., are expected to be needed in multiple generations. The downscaling trend of metal-organic semiconductors is expected to decrease power consumption and cost per function in a chip.

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is primarily used to deposit diverse thin films of amorphous metal or crystalline, oxides, carbides, nitrides, intermetallic compounds, and inorganic polymer. In the semiconductor industry, the CVD process is primarily used to create varied layers such as electrode (capacitor or gate), intermetal dielectric (IMD), an interlayer dielectric (ILD). Precursors for CVD of metal oxides generally fall into three classifications: inorganic, metal-organics, and organometallic compounds. Metal-organic species are primarily used as the precursors for forming thin films of metal oxides, metal nitrides, and other types of metallic compounds. Common metal-organic precursors such as group IV and group V elements hafnium, tantalum, niobium, zirconium, etc., are considered for precursor development activities. Several mixed oxide phases, such as hafnium oxide and zirconium oxide, are used as high-permittivity gate materials in microelectronic devices.

CVD/ALD processes allow the growth of thin films of high conformity and uniformity with a precise thickness control. Various CVD applications include corrosion-resistant protective coatings, manufacturing temperature, and formation of ceramic composites, dense optical fibers, and new powdered materials. Typical CVD precursors include metal halides and hydrides. However, various metal-organic compounds are used presently, including metal alkoxides, carbonyls, amidinates, diketones, and metal alkyls. High k precursors are mainly used for gate and capacitors, and metal precursors are used for electrode and interconnect layers. ALD is studied as a potential technique to deposit high-k memory capacitor dielectrics, high-k gate oxides, metals, ferroelectrics, and nitrides for electrodes and interconnects.

Global High K and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Dynamics

Drivers: Surging demand across nanotechnology applications

The high-k metal precursors market is expected to be driven by nanotechnology, which has the potential for a wide range of applications in next-generation products, including display technology, lighting, and biological imaging. On account of military and industrial applications, governments have put in billions of dollars for nanotechnology research. The U.S. has invested USD 3.7 billion, Japan invested USD 750 million, and European Union USD 1.2 billion in the National Nanotechnology Initiative. The hybrid organic-inorganic films’ optical, mechanical, dielectric, chemical, and conductive properties are projected to influence the high k metal precursors market.

The Royal Society report calls for stringent regulation of nanotechnology for nanotechnology’s human health and safety risks. Davies (2008) has proposed a regulatory road map describing steps for incorporating high-k dielectrics in nanotechnology applications. Nanoscale materials such as nanopillars are used in solar cells and nanofibers, which are utilized in aircraft wings. Improvements in innovative materials and methodologies for nanotechnology devices are expected to progressively aid in developing high-k metal precursors using embedded nano metal-organic concepts.

Restraints: High risk of impurity levels

The challenge in the high-k metal precursors market over the next few years would be the determination of hybrid organic-inorganic films which may be grown with ease. The major limitation of high-k instruments is their slow, thin-film formation rate. Thick atomic layers are not needed as ALD is used to generate substrates used in nanotechnology and microelectronics. Some of the substrates may not be used owing to the impurity or fragility. The self-limiting surface reactions coupled with saturated processes in high-k ALD reactions are estimated to limit the growth of high-k metal precursors.

SAFC Hitech has invested nearly USD 57 billion for research and development in the high-k metal precursors market. Ultrapure metal organics are essential for many microelectronic and optoelectronic applications with 99.9999% or more purity. These ultrapure metal-organic sources need special manufacturing routes to keep impurity levels below parts per billion (ppb). All the high-k metal precursors system materials, such as dopants, MO precursors, ammonia, and hydrogen carrier gas, should be supplied with high purity. SSL product developers can implement high-k precursors by integrating or buying modular drivers or working with discrete components to realize custom drivers. This allows the deposition of thin-film materials at low temperatures. The selection and design of appropriate metal-organic precursors are crucial for successfully developing new ALD processes.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market based on technology, application, and regions.

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Interconnect

Capacitors

Gates

By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Semiconductor

Non-Semiconductor

By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Semiconductor, by application, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market has been segmented into Semiconductor and Non-Semiconductor. The semiconductor is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The significant development in the field of CVD/ALD processes, escalating demand of the advanced semiconductor materials, and application of high-k precursors to non-semiconductor arenas are the key growth strategies in the high-k ALD/CVD metal precursors market. Regulatory policies and initiatives undertaken by the government to manufacture semiconductor devices are expected to impact market growth positively. The market participants are focused on the optical, dielectric, and chemical properties of hybrid organic-inorganic films to reduce manufacturing costs. Semiconductor manufacturers implement HkMG stacks within the Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFET) used in digital CMOS technology to continue device scaling 45nm and below nodes. The latest technology introduced by Intel includes enhanced channel strain, hafnium-based & high-k gate electric, and dual work-function metal replacement gate.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market

Based on region, the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific has a growth rate of 19.3%. The Asia-Pacific high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific.

China’s semiconductor manufacturing growth is estimated to be a key driver for regional market expansion, potentially representing the next wave of regional industry expansion. Industry participants have major concerns regarding the impact of state-sponsored industry policy and private and public equity resources. Due to its advanced packaging base and large foundry of LED chip makers, Taiwan is projected to have the largest consumer base of semiconductor materials. Some of the industry challenges in the APAC region include the economic cycle, which may negatively influence metal precursor demand.

Key Market Players

The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is fragmented into a few major players and other local, small, and mid-sized manufacturers. Some of the players are Air Liquide, Dow Chemicals, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Merck Group, Nanmat Technology Co. Ltd., Praxair Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc., TSI Incorporated, and JSR Corp; these players have garnered the maximum market share in 2020. These market players are adopting growth strategies and strengthening their position in the market. Product launches and partnerships are the key growth strategies adopted by different key players in the market.