Global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Market Is Expand At A CAGR Close To 9% By 2030 | Fact.MR

During the forecast period of 2020-2030, the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market is expected to show remarkable sales prospects and expand at a CAGR close to 9%. This is due to its increased use across different end-user industries such as packaging, agriculture, medical research, and consumer goods.

As a result of tightening governmental regulations on the use of plastic and the urge to reduce reliance over fossil fuels, manufacturers across the globe are shifting their focus on the use of sustainable packaging for their products. Nowadays, many retail chains and brands are using biodegradable plastic made from PBAT to increase their brand awareness and distinguish themselves from their competitors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1.6 Bn, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of forecast period (2020 to 2030).

By application, cling films are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 70% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

Packaging industry, as end-use segment, is poised to expand at CAGR of around 9%, gaining 130 BPS over the next ten years.

The market in Europe is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued around 4.0X times of Latin America, and is estimated to account for more than 25% share of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“Integration of nanocomposites with improved mechanical properties and best standards will provide an opportunity for PBAT manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Globally established PBAT players are BASF SE, Novamont S.p.A., and JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Key players are continuously focusing on capacity expansion in order to meet increasing demand. Strict regulations and ban on single-use plastics by various governments all across the globe have resulted in global players collaborating with other companies to penetrate into untapped markets and provide reliable solutions to their clients.

For instance, in May 2020, BASF SE and Red Avenue New Materials Group signed a joint agreement that grants the latter the license to manufacture and sell certified PBAT using BASF`s process technology. For that purpose, Red Avenue New Material Group has agreed to build a 60,000 ton PBAT plant in Shanghai in exchange for the access to raw material from BASF. Production from the new plant is expected to start in 2022.

Key Companies Profiled :

BASF SE

Novamont S.p.A.

JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

SK Chemicals

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

WILLEAP

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

By Application PBAT Compost & Garbage Bags PBAT Cling Films PBAT Mulch film PBAT Medical Accessories Others

By End Use PBAT for Packaging PBAT for Agriculture & Horticulture PBAT for Consumer & Homecare PBAT for Coatings Others



Questionnaire answered in the PBAT Market report include:

How the market for PBAT has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global PBAT on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the PBAT?

Why the consumption of PBAT highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

