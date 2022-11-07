The Tapioca Starch Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 9 Bn By 2031

Fact.MR states the global sales of tapioca starch to surpass US$ 8500 Mn by registering a positive CAGR of 6.7% in the assessment period 2022-2032. Tapioca starches’ quality of preventing food allergies and celiac diseases is making it popular for using it in everyday food.

Historically, between 2017 and 2021, the sales of tapioca starch surpassed US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the demand and supply of tapioca starch suffered losses in the initial quarters. As people are getting concerned about a healthier lifestyle, sales of tapioca starch are expected to retrieve.

Furthermore, different forms of tapioca starch are positively influencing the sales of tapioca starch industry. Moreover, increasing prevalence of gluten-free food from North America and Europe is a key factor driving sales of tapioca starch. Thus, due to the factors mentioned above, demand for tapioca starch will bolster in the forthcoming sales indicator period.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=844

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By form, tapioca pearls are expected to hold more than 30% market share for tapioca starch market.

By application, food and beverage industry is expected to possess more than 45% market share for tapioca starch market.

Tapioca starch industry expected to garner US$ 60 Mn market revenue for North America.

Tapioca starch industry expected to possess nearly 35% market share throughout Europe.

“Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle has made tapioca starch a popular ingredient for various dishes. Thus, the use of tapioca starch has increased in everyday life. This, in turn, is expected to drive the sales for tapioca starch.” states a Fact.MR analyst.

Is Efficient Distribution Network Promoting Accessibility to Tapioca Starch?

Adoption of tapioca starch among urban consumers is likely to trace a gradual upward graph, driven by demand in food as well as industrial processing applications. This has further encouraged communication between relevant market stakeholders and consumers, resulting in the development of a robust distribution network as a consequence. Presence of an effective and an efficient supply chain has enabled delivery of high-quality tapioca starch, while foraying urban markets at affordable costs compared to its alternatives, such as potato and corn starch.

Albeit corn and potato starch represent pervasive dominance in the worldwide starch industry, undesired cereal flavor, cloudy appearances, and lower tendency to gel of corn and potato starch pastes will open doors for their alternatives, such as tapioca starch.

A slew of excellent traits of tapioca starch, including resistance to longer cooking times, persistent quality during food reheating & freezing processes, and complete dissolution with high viscosity & clarity retention property, have considerably led their adoption in the food industry. This has significantly driven growth of the tapioca extract market.

Additional benefits associated with tapioca starch, which include absence of flavor as that of cereal starch, and devoid of the property to mask light flavors during food preparations, will further foster expansion of the tapioca starch market.

Country-wise Analysis

Prevalence of Celiac Disease to Create Requirement for Tapioca Starch in North America?

In the last few years, countries like U.S. and Canada have shown a growing inclination towards gluten-free foods. In addition, over 3 million people from the region are affected from celiac disease in North America. Thus, people in the region are investing in food that would suit their needs. Moreover, presence of major tapioca starch manufacturers in the region is increasing the sales for the same.

Thus, North America continues to hold a greater market share, value and volume in comparison to other regions. This has led to North America garnering more than US$ 60 Mn market value in the assessment period for tapioca starch, accumulating a market share of 45%.

Category-Wise Insights

Sweetness of Tapioca Pearls Gaining Revenue for Tapioca Starch Industry?

Discerning growing requirements of end-users, prominent stakeholders have introduced various forms of tapioca extracts ranging from tapioca flour to tapioca pearls. Amongst these, tapioca pearls are have gained popularity owing to their texture.

In addition, tapioca pearls are widely used in Europe and North America as boba tea. In addition, manufacturers of tapioca pearls are offering the same in various colours and flavours. Moreover, the sweetness of tapioca pearls is widening the demand among consumers. Thus, according to Fact.MR, tapioca pearls are expected to possess more than 30% market share for tapioca starch industry.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=844

Competitive Landscape

In March 2021, Cargill, Inc. added label-friendly tapioca starches to its Slim-Pure line of label-friendly starches. The company is focusing on delivering creamy textures and offering cold storage stability.

In January 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC announced the expansion of its line of tapioca based starches. The company launched REZISTA MAX thickening starches and BRIOGEL gelling starches. The company is focusing on improving the texture and fluidity of tapioca starches.

In April 2021, Cargill, Inc. partnered with Starpro, the leading manufacturer and provider of tapioca starch in Thailand. Through this partnership, the company is focusing on expanding their business in the Asia Pacific region.

In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC announced that it had acquired 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co Ltd located in Thailand.

Key Segments Covered in the Tapioca Starch Industry Analysis

· By Source :

Bitter Cassava Tapioca Starch Sweet Cassava Tapioca Starch



· By Form :

Tapioca Pearls Tapioca Flour Tapioca Granules Tapioca Flakes Tapioca Pellets Tapioca Syrup



· By Application :

Tapioca Starch for Food & Beverages Tapioca Starch for Industrial Processing Tapioca Starch for Animal Feed Tapioca Starch for Other Applications



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/844

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com