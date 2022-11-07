Global Sales Of Triethanolamine Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 5% By 2031|Fact.MR

By value, Fact.MR has projected close to 5% CAGR for triethanolamine sales during 2021-2031. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 4% CAGR over the same period. The market is slated to be valued at around US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.

The emulsification property of triethanolamine (TEA) makes it useful in several industrial applications such as gas treating and chemical manufacturing. For the removal of contaminants from gasoline, triethanolamine along with DEA and MEA in gas treating process is highly recommended.

Additionally, demand for triethanolamine as a chemical intermediate has shown drastic growth over the past half-decade. Triethanolamine is used in agrochemicals to make pesticides, where it works as a dissolvent and increases the ability of the pesticide to dissolve easily in water.