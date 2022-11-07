Global Sales Of Triethanolamine Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 5% By 2031|Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-11-07

By value, Fact.MR has projected close to 5% CAGR for triethanolamine sales during 2021-2031. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 4% CAGR over the same period. The market is slated to be valued at around US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.

The emulsification property of triethanolamine (TEA) makes it useful in several industrial applications such as gas treating and chemical manufacturing. For the removal of contaminants from gasoline, triethanolamine along with DEA and MEA in gas treating process is highly recommended.

Additionally, demand for triethanolamine as a chemical intermediate has shown drastic growth over the past half-decade. Triethanolamine is used in agrochemicals to make pesticides, where it works as a dissolvent and increases the ability of the pesticide to dissolve easily in water.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • East Asia accounts for the most consumption of triethanolamine, with an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 288 Mn predicted by 2031.
  • Followed by East Asia, South Asia & Oceania is anticipated to garner a dollar opportunity of US$ 120 Mn over the long-run forecast period.
  • On the basis of purity level, 99% purity grade triethanolamine dominates the market. In terms of volume, 99% purity grade is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, and gain around 144 BPS in market share.
  • Commercial grade triethanolamine is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 616 Mn during forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
  • Textile finishing applications are projected to grow 1.5X in value over the next ten years.
  • Concrete admixture applications are projected to grow 1.7X in value during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
  • The Middle East & Africa and Latin America together hold a minute market share.

“Diversified portfolio of triethanolamine has reduced market risk multi- fold over the past half-decade,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Recent developments related to companies manufacturing triethanolamine have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Prominent Key Players Of The Triethanolamine Market Survey Report:

  • BASF
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • INEOS Oxide
  • Jiahua Chemicals Inc.
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Nouryon
  • Oriental union chemical Corporation
  • PCC Group
  • SABIC
  • Sintez OKA Group of Companies
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • San Fu Chemical CO. LTD.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • By Purity Level

    • 99% Triethanolamine
    • 98% Triethanolamine
    • 85% Triethanolamine

  • By Grade

    • Triethanolamine for Research Purposes
    • Triethanolamine for Commercial Purposes

  • By Function

    • Triethanolamine as Additives
    • Triethanolamine as Intermediates
    • Triethanolamine as Surfactants
    • Triethanolamine as Corrosion inhibitors
    • Triethanolamine as Neutralizers
    • Triethanolamine as Softening Agents
    • Others

  • By Application

    • Triethanolamine for Detergent Manufacturing
    • Triethanolamine for Personal Care & Cosmetics
      • Shampoos
      • Shaving Creams
      • Cosmetic Creams
      • Lotions
      • Sun care products
      • Others
    • Triethanolamine for Textile Finishing
    • Triethanolamine for Concrete Admixtures
    • Triethanolamine for Agricultural Chemicals
    • Triethanolamine for Photographic Emulsions
    • Triethanolamine for Engineering/ Metal-working Fluids
    • Triethanolamine for Rubber & PU Foams

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

