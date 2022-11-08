Worldwide Demand For Embroidery Machinery Is Expected To Progress At A Steady CAGR Of Around 5% By 2031

The global embroidery machinery market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2031, crossing a market valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031-end.

Computerized embroidery machines will rule the roost with more than 85% share in overall sales. Embroidery machinery, due to its high strength, durability, and storage, finds comprehensive use in the commercial industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global embroidery machinery market is anticipated to add 1.6X by 2031.

Computerized embroidery machines are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

East Asia is the consummate market with a gargantuan value of US$ 461 Mn in 2020, and is expected to inflate at a lively CAGR of 5.5% through 2031.

2-7 multi needle embroidery machinery is opined to manifest at a spry growth rate of 6% CAGR, while single needle machines are projected to add 1.5X times value over the forecast period.

By speed, sales of above 1200 SPM machines are expected to balloon at the fastest pace of close to 6%, owing to large demand from the commercial industry to produce mass embroideries in less time.

By end-use industry, the commercial industry is poised to bestow prodigious opportunity for embroidery machinery manufacturers, owing to increasing use of these machines by large-scale embroideries.

Due to COVID-19, the market witnessed a growth rate of -3.4% in 2020, with things picking up in 2021, and the expected growth rate at over 4%.

The market in China and Japan is expected to expand at over 5% CAGR each, while that in India at close to 7% CAGR through 2031.

“Burly investments in R&D to unfold novel vistas fostered by zeroing in on product cost strategy and innovative product offerings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled :

Baby Lock

Barudan Embroidery Machine

Bernina International

Brother Industries

Happy japan Inc.

Janome America Inc.

Melco International

Ricoma

Saurer AG

Singer Corporation

Tajima Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segments Covered

Machine Type

Cornely Hand-Guided Embroidery Machines

Free Motion Embroidery Machines

Computerized Embroidery Machines Single-head Multi-head Schiffli



Needle Type

Single Needle Embroidery Machinery

Multi Needle Embroidery Machinery 2–7 Needles 7–11 Needles 11–16 Needles Above 16 Needles



Working Area

Below 20 Sq. Inches

20 – 40 Sq. Inches

40 – 60 Sq. Inches

60 – 80 Sq. Inches

80 – 100 Sq. Inches

Above 100 Sq. Inches

Speed (Stitching Per Minute)

Below 400

400 – 800

800 – 1200

Above 1200

Questionnaire answered in the Embroidery Machinery Market report include:

How the market for Embroidery Machinery has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Embroidery Machinery on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Embroidery Machinery?

Why the consumption of Embroidery Machinery highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Embroidery Machinery market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Embroidery Machinery market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Embroidery Machinery market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Embroidery Machinery market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Embroidery Machinery market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Embroidery Machinery market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Embroidery Machinery market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Embroidery Machinery market. Leverage: The Embroidery Machinery market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Embroidery Machinery market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Embroidery Machinery market.

