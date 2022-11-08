Global Market For Pedelecs Industry Is Slated To Witness An Expansion Rate of Nearly 2x By 2031

Technological advancements in batteries and fuel cells are bringing in new varieties and improved efficiencies of electric motors used in pedelecs, thereby, enabling pedelec market players to launch more energy-efficient models. In addition, pedelecs are space and cost effective. These factors have increased the popularity of pedelecs amongst consumers.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2068

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Asia is expected to possess nearly 80% market share for pedelecs until 2031

Europe to account for over 45% of market share from 2021 to 2031

By battery type, lithium-ion batteries expected to possess 50% market share

Foldable pedelecs expected to surge at a CAGR of 7% across the forecast period

China, Germany and France top three countries driving sales of pedelecs market

“Mounting concerns regarding increasing carbon footprints left by conventional fossil fuel driven vehicles is prompting users to switch over to more sustainable transport alternatives, impelling pedelec sales,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the pedelec industry include Giant Bicycle Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Derby Cycle AG, M1-Sporttechink, Helkama Velox, Pedego Electric Bikes, Magnum Bikes USA, Panther International GmbH, Visiobike, and BH Bikes among others.

In July 2018, Yamaha Corporation launched the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycles which derives its power from the company’s PWSeries SE motor, which delivers a seamless e-bike assist experience

In September 2021, Giant Bicycles Inc. reported that its Defy Advanced Pro, comprising of a lightweight composite frameset engineered for smooth-riding compliance, cleared the Cycling Plus/BikeRadar endurance road bike test, earning the moniker of the ideal top-class endurance bike

Shimano, Inc., a cycling component manufacturer, announced that in the second half of the year 2018, it will introduce innovative products to expand the range of Shimano STEPS pedelec systems, mainly focusing on its top model of e-bikes – E800.

Get Customization on Pedelec Report Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2068

Prominent Key Players Of The Pedelec Market Survey Report:

Giant Bicycle Inc.

Yamaha Corporation

Derby Cycle AG

M1-Sporttechink

Helkama Velox

Pedego Electric Bikes

Magnum Bikes USA

Panther International GmbH

Visiobike

BH Bikes

Key Segments Covered