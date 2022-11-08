Global Market For Pedelecs Industry Is Slated To Witness An Expansion Rate of Nearly 2x By 2031

Fact.MR- a market research & competitive intelligence provider- establishes that the global market for pedelecs is anticipated to reach US$ 55 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. As of 2021, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 28 Bn. As per the report, the industry is slated to witness an expansion rate of nearly 2x.

Technological advancements in batteries and fuel cells are bringing in new varieties and improved efficiencies of electric motors used in pedelecs, thereby, enabling pedelec market players to launch more energy-efficient models. In addition, pedelecs are space and cost effective. These factors have increased the popularity of pedelecs amongst consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Asia is expected to possess nearly 80% market share for pedelecs until 2031
  • Europe to account for over 45% of market share from 2021 to 2031
  • By battery type, lithium-ion batteries expected to possess 50% market share
  • Foldable pedelecs expected to surge at a CAGR of 7% across the forecast period
  • China, Germany and France top three countries driving sales of pedelecs market

“Mounting concerns regarding increasing carbon footprints left by conventional fossil fuel driven vehicles is prompting users to switch over to more sustainable transport alternatives, impelling pedelec sales,” opines a Fact.MR analyst. 

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the pedelec industry include Giant Bicycle Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Derby Cycle AG, M1-Sporttechink, Helkama Velox, Pedego Electric Bikes, Magnum Bikes USA, Panther International GmbH, Visiobike, and BH Bikes among others.

  • In July 2018, Yamaha Corporation launched the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycles which derives its power from the company’s PWSeries SE motor, which delivers a seamless e-bike assist experience
  • In September 2021, Giant Bicycles Inc. reported that its Defy Advanced Pro, comprising of a lightweight composite frameset engineered for smooth-riding compliance, cleared the Cycling Plus/BikeRadar endurance road bike test, earning the moniker of the ideal top-class endurance bike
  • Shimano, Inc., a cycling component manufacturer, announced that in the second half of the year 2018, it will introduce innovative products to expand the range of Shimano STEPS pedelec systems, mainly focusing on its top model of e-bikes – E800.

Prominent Key Players Of The Pedelec Market Survey Report:

  • Giant Bicycle Inc.
  • Yamaha Corporation
  • Derby Cycle AG
  • M1-Sporttechink
  • Helkama Velox
  • Pedego Electric Bikes
  • Magnum Bikes USA
  • Panther International GmbH
  • Visiobike
  • BH Bikes

Key Segments Covered

  • Battery Type
    • Nickel-Cadmium Battery Powered Pedelec
    • Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Pedelec
    • Sealed Lead Acid Battery Powered Pedelec
    • Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Powered Pedelec
  • Product Type
    • e-MTB Pedelec
    • Race Pedelec
    • Cross Pedelec
    • Urban Pedelec
    • Foldable Pedelec
  • Motor Topology
    • Center Motor Pedelec
    • Rear Motor Pedelec
    • Front Motor Pedelec

The report covers following Pedelec Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Pedelec market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Pedelec
  • Latest industry Analysis on Pedelec Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Pedelec Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Pedelec demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Pedelec major players
  • Pedelec Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Pedelec demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Pedelec Market report include:

  • How the market for Pedelec has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Pedelec on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Pedelec?
  • Why the consumption of Pedelec highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Pedelec market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Pedelec market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Pedelec market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Pedelec market.
  • Leverage: The Pedelec market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Pedelec market.

