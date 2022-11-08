Steel Pipe Coatings Is Prognosticated To Expand At A CAGR of 4.7% By 2031

The global steel pipe coatings business analysis by Fact.MR showcases the image of strong market growth of solvent-based pipe coatings on the back of rapid developments in pipe coatings. The global steel pipe coatings business was pegged at over US$ 7.8 Bn in 2020, with consumption at 3.6 Bn litres.

The global market is expected to be valued over US$ 8.1 Bn by 2021-end. Price growth of fusion bonded epoxy coating material has played a significant role in terms of increase in total market value.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Oil & gas end use is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Water transportation is estimated to account for 24.8% market value share by 203- end, and is expected to gain 48 BPS in its market share.

Automotive end use is estimated to account for 14.4% market value share by 2031-end, but is expected to lose 31 BPS in its market share.

Marine end use is projected to grow 1.6X in value, while automotive end use is projected to grow 1.5X in value by 2031.

“Growing pipeline infrastructure in developing nations to open up new growth opportunities for steel pipe coating manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key Players Of The Steel Pipe Coating Market Survey Report:

Axalta

Arkema

Shawcor

L B Foster

Mülheim Pipecoatings

Bayou Companies

Critical Process Systems Group

Metalcoating Revestimentos Ltda.

Sub-One Systems

Womble Company

North Point

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL A/S

Seal For Life

TMK

Chugoku Marine Paints

Denso Group

SME Business Services Ltd

Vaibhavi Enterprises

Market Segments Covered in Steel Pipe Coatings Industry Research

By Pipe Diameter DN 350 – DN 600 Steel Pipes DN 700 – DN 1000 Steel Pipes DN 1200 – DN 2000 Steel Pipes DN 2000 – DN3000 Steel Pipes DN 3000 & Above Steel Pipes

By Solution Solvent-free Steel Pipe Coatings Solvent-based Steel Pipe Coatings

By Coating Material Fusion Bonded Epoxies Fluoropolymer Steel Pipe Coatings Polyolefin Steel Pipe Coatings Polyethylene Polypropylene 2LPP 3LPP Coal Tar Epoxies Epoxy Coated Steel Pipes High Performance Powder Steel Pipe Coatings Flow Efficiency Steel Pipe Coatings Liquid Epoxy Steel Pipe Coatings Others

By Application Area Internal Steel Pipe Coatings External Steel Pipe Coatings

By End-use Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Oil & Gas Industry On Shore Off Shore Steel Pipe Coatings for Aerospace Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Automotive Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Marine Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Water Transportation Industry Fresh Water Brine Others



Questionnaire answered in the Steel Pipe Coating Market report include:

How the market for Steel Pipe Coating has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Steel Pipe Coating on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Steel Pipe Coating?

Why the consumption of Steel Pipe Coating highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Steel Pipe Coating market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Steel Pipe Coating market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Steel Pipe Coating market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Steel Pipe Coating market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Steel Pipe Coating market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Steel Pipe Coating market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Steel Pipe Coating market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Steel Pipe Coating market. Leverage: The Steel Pipe Coating market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Steel Pipe Coating market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Steel Pipe Coating market.

