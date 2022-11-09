OneCharge Lithium Batteries USA and Nexilon India Announce a Joint Venture Partnership

Garden Grove, CA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — OneCharge Inc., a leading US provider of lithium motive batteries for the material handling industry, and India’s Nexilon Energy Systems Private Limited, part of the Patel Group, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.

OneCharge and Nexilon Energy Systems formed an all-India exclusive joint venture partnership to design, manufacture and sell lithium batteries for material handling equipment and ground support equipment in India. The joint venture entity is known as Elixir Auto Tech Private Limited.

OneCharge and the Patel Group are jointly committed to building an India-focused product range of high-quality industrial lithium batteries that are “Made in India, for India” with proven, premium US technology.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for advancing our market-leading lithium battery technology to improve material handling operations in India. OneCharge batteries are already available in the USA, Canada, and across Latin America, and now Nexilon is bringing this technology to its customers in the Indian Ocean Region,” said Tim Karimov, President of OneCharge. “We have been focusing on promoting lithium batteries for use in material handling equipment for over eight years and are happy to see the growing acceptance of our technology in this strategic market.”

A growing number of companies use OneCharge batteries, which the company offers in over 650 models. Every OneCharge battery features a data processing module that tracks numerous operational parameters. It allows the system to collect and analyze significant volumes of data, enabling value-adding services for the customers. Such services can range from daily usage reports to Energy as a Service (EaaS) offerings, which are sometimes referred to as “power by the hour”.

“The Indian market is ready for a fast adoption of the proven advanced lithium battery technology,” said Nidheesh M. Patel, President of Nexilon and 3rd-generation co-owner of Patel Group. “We are really excited about the prospects of our Joint Venture partnership, which allows us access to OneCharge’s advanced, USA-developed lithium battery technology. Improving the efficiency of operations by introducing cleaner and safer technology is attractive to any business operating forklifts in India, and we already see a lot of interest in US technology-backed lithium batteries from our partners and customers across the Indian Ocean Region.”

About OneCharge Inc.

OneCharge is one of the largest developers, manufacturers, and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks in the United States. The company sells large quantities of industrial batteries for warehouse equipment. It successfully collaborates with several OEM market leaders and offers a nationwide support and service network.

OneCharge acts as a “change ambassador” for the implementation of new technologies. The company continuously invests in technological development and product improvement.

The company makes sure that maintaining its batteries is as simple as possible. It has developed a special modular system that streamlines service department training to accelerate lithium batteries’ acceptance on the market.

For more information please contact Maxim Khabur at mkhabur@onecharge.biz or +1 (714) 914-3554 or Nidheesh M. Patel at nmpatel@nexilon.in or +91 (982) 050-5858.

For more information on OneCharge Inc. please visit http://www.onecharge.biz/