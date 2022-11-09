Contemporary Art and Pennsylvania Impressionism Lead Shannon’s $3.75 Million+ Fall Fine Art Auction Held on October 27th

Milford, CT, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Quality, fresh-to-market offerings achieved notable results in Shannon’s October 27th Fall Auction. The 179-lot sale sold over 85 percent and grossed over $3.75 million, continuing a trend of strong results and high sell-through rates at Shannon’s.

Leading the sale was a 1963 painting by Monhegan artist Lynne Mapp Drexler. Drexler’s prices have skyrocketed in recent years and the team at Shannon’s had the knowledge to offer this painting at the most advantageous time for their client. Untitled from 1963 sold for $450,000 after lively online and phone participation.

A painting by Scott Kahn who, like Drexler, has recently benefited from market enthusiasm, sold for $212,500. Shannon’s reports global bidding on the painting titled The Woods from over six countries and multiple states.

Other notable sales in the Contemporary category include an untitled work on paper by Bob Thompson, from 1963, which sold for $55,000; a surrealist landscape by John Atherton, titled Back Yard, which sold for $55,000; an Italian painting of two women by Massimo Campigli, which sold for $50,000; and a work on paper by Michael Goldberg, which sold for $37,500.

Exceptional, fresh-to-market offerings drove the results for Pennsylvania Impressionism. A remarkable Daniel Garber, titled Elm Bough, sold for $262,500 after lively telephone bidding. An impressive Edward Redfield work titled Drifted Road, a snow scene from 1917, sold for $237,500; John Folinsbee’s Goat Hill sold for $50,000; and a view titled Canal and River (also by Folinsbee) brought $35,000.

Early modern American art achieved standout results, led by Walt Kuhn’s Girl in Green, a compelling portrait of a circus performer, which sold for $106,500; a portrait of a young girl by Ashcan artist Robert Henri, which sold for $100,000; a mural study for Over the Mountains by Thomas Hart Benton that sold for $81,250; and a view titled Going to the Barn by American Regionalist Dale Nichols, which sold for $52,500, proving Shannon’s continued success with the artist.

Historical American paintings were led by Thomas Moran’s sublime, Turner-esque view of Venice, a 20 inch by 30 inch canvas, which sold for $162,500. A stellar price was achieved for another European scene by an American artist, Robert Vonnoh, titled Beside the River (Grez), that sold for $68,750.

A masterful painting by 19th century landscape painter, William M. Hart, doubled the high estimate, selling for $62,500. The scene, a luminist view titled Sun Setting Over Mountain Stream, was dated 1864. A coastal view of Maine by William Trost Richards sold for $60,000, while a portrait of a young gentleman by William Merritt Chase sold for $52,500.

Of Shannon’s remarkable success despite increasing competition for quality consignments, owner Sandra Germain commented, “Our clients recognize our commitment to customer service, our quality offerings and enjoy working with us as a team. We are excited to welcome an increasing number of new clients with each sale and are looking forward to our future success.”

Shannon’s has positioned itself as a leading outlet for quality American art from all periods. This most recent auction is proof of its success in the American art market. Shannon’s accepts consignments year-round. To inquire about a possible consignment, or to sign up for their mailing list, please visit shannons.com.

About Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers:

Shannon’s has positioned itself as a leading outlet for quality American art from all periods. This most recent auction is proof of its success in the American art market. Shannon’s accepts consignments year-round. To inquire about a possible consignment, or to sign up for their mailing list, please visit shannons.com