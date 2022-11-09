Elim Boutique Offers Custom Dress-Making Services in Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Elim Boutique, a professional tailoring and alterations business, is pleased to announce that they offer custom dress-making services for customers in the Arlington, VA, region. The team of expert seamstresses and tailors creates dresses from scratch for clientele based on each client’s specifications.

The professional tailors and sewists at Elim Boutique create dresses from scratch using the highest quality of materials and skill. With an eye for detail and style, they make custom-designed dresses for special occasions, weddings, and events. They meet with clients to discuss their vision for the perfect dress before crafting it to perfection.

Elim Boutique is a well-established and reputable provider of clothing alterations and design services in the Arlington, VA, and Washington D.C. area. For over 30 years, sewists and tailors have provided high-quality, hands-on workmanship. They work with various individuals to create pieces of any style. Tailors ensure their creative designs perfectly fit each individual in size and design.

Anyone interested in a custom-designed, hand-made dress is encouraged to visit the Elim Boutique website to book a consultation. Individuals may also reach a representative via phone by calling 703-312-9090.

About Elim Boutique: Elim Boutique was founded by owner Jeanhee Chong in 2005. Chong began her dressmaking career in South Korea and worked with notable designers such as Andre Kim. After relocating to the US, she settled in the Washington D.C. area and established her tailoring and dressmaking store.

