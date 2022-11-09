Blister Packaging Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Blister Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Blister Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blister packaging is a type of pre-formed packaging that is used for small consumer goods, foods, and pharmaceuticals. The packaging consists of a formed plastic cavity or pocket that is sealed around the product. Blister packaging can be made from a variety of materials, including PVC, PET, and aluminum. The most common type of blister pack is the clamshell, which is a two-piece pack consisting of a base and a lid.

Blister packaging has a number of advantages over other types of packaging. It provides excellent product visibility and is tamper-evident. It is also lightweight and takes up less space than other types of packaging, making it ideal for small products. Blister packaging is also relatively inexpensive to produce.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in blister packaging technology include:

Increased use of thermoformed blisters: Thermoformed blisters offer a number of advantages over traditional cold-formed blisters, including better dimensional control, increased strength, and improved barrier properties. As a result, thermoformed blisters are being increasingly used for a variety of applications.

Increased use of foil-based laminates: Foil-based laminates offer superior barrier properties and are ideal for applications where a high degree of protection is required. They are also becoming increasingly popular for applications where a high degree of shelf life is required, such as for pharmaceuticals and food products.

Increased use of printed blisters: Printed blisters offer an attractive way to package products, and can be used to convey important information such as product branding, instructions, and warnings.

Key Drivers

The blister packaging market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, the need for better product visibility and shelf appeal, and the desire to reduce packaging costs.

Market Segments

By Product Type

-Carded

-Clamshell

By Raw Material

-Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

-Aclar

-Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

-Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

-Polypropylene (PP)

By Technology

-Thermoforming

-Cold Forming

By End Use

-Healthcare

-Consumer Goods

-Industrial Goods

-Food

Key Players

-Amcor Ltd.

-Bemis Company, Inc.

-Berry Global Group, Inc

-WestRock Company

-Coveris Holdings S.A.

-Sonoco Products Company

