Application Server Market Competitive Landscape, Future Scope and Demand Study

Nov 11, 2022

Application Server Industry Overview

The global application server market size is estimated to reach USD 40.96 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the proliferation of laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The widespread use of computer systems and the growing preference for mobile internet applications among end-users are expected to contribute to the growth over the forecast period.

Application servers offer tools for creating web applications, a server environment to run applications, and middleware services for security and maintenance while helping in ensuring easy data access. They also allow developers to handle the transactions between end-users and the backend databases.

Application Server Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global application server market based on type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Java, Microsoft Windows, and Others

The Java segment accounted for the largest share of around 50% in 2020 in line with the continued adoption of application servers by the incumbents of the e-commerce industry.

Java is also expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

The growing adoption of software platforms by small-scale and medium-scale businesses (SMBs) is projected to drive the growth of the Microsoft Windows segment over the forecast period.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Hosted and On-premise

The hosted segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70% in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period.

The ability of on-premise deployment to allow organizations to tailor the solution to the needs of their business processes particularly bodes well for the growth of the on-premise segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

The BFSI segment accounted for a market share of around 20% of the global market in 2020.

On the other hand, incumbents of the healthcare industry vertical are aggressively using mobile applications to offer medical assistance to patients in remote locations in real-time, thereby driving the growth of the healthcare segment.

to offer medical assistance to patients in remote locations in real-time, thereby driving the growth of the healthcare segment. The other segment covers various end-use segments, such as defense, education, and media and entertainment. The growing preference and increasing adoption of application servers by organizations operating in various other industries and industry verticals are anticipated to drive the growth of the other segment.

Application Server Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market participants are particularly investing in R&D activities to drive organic growth and cement their position in the market. They are also putting a strong emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships to develop technologically advanced products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Application Server market include:

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The Apache Software Foundation

FUJITSU

VMware, Inc.

NEC Corporation

SAP SE

