Bulk-Forming Laxatives Product Type To Gain Significant Traction In Mild Laxatives Market

Bulk-forming laxatives helps in absorbing liquid in intestines, resulting in softer and easier passage of stools, which in turn positively impacts the growth of mild laxatives market. Demand for bulk-forming laxatives is anticipated to make impressive growth in mild laxatives market owing to its less risk chances of explosive or cramping diarrhea, which is otherwise likely to take place with stimulant laxatives.

Furthermore, bulk-forming laxatives in mild laxatives category helps in improving medical conditions worsened by straining. Increasing number of patients with irritable bowel syndrome will further stimulate the demand and supply of mild laxatives.

Bulk-forming laxatives of mild laxatives product type have been mainly preferred and regarded safe for the healthy people. Psyllium, type of bulk-forming laxatives is additionally utilized in proper diets for treating high cholesterol, thereby driving the demand and supply of mild laxatives.

Mild Laxatives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of constipation is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the mild laxatives market over the forecast period. Inactive lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, irregular eating timings, lack of exercise and fewer sleep hours can be held responsible for the growing prevalence of constipation. Obesity is also a major factor responsible for increasing constipation problems.

Rising obesity cases make another reason for the growth of the mild laxative market. Mild laxatives are safe to use for pregnant women and kids, which will create more growth opportunities for the players in the mild laxatives market. Over the counter product availability in the market will be a major factor expected to drive the mild laxatives market. The high prescription rate of mild laxatives for primary constipation treatment is expected to boost the growth of the mild laxatives market. Side effects associated with some mild laxatives are some of the factors expected to restrain mild laxatives market.

Mild Laxatives Market: Overview

The global market for mild laxatives is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the laxatives are introduced in the generic market and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Among the product types, the bulk-forming laxatives are expected to lead in the global mild laxatives market over the forecast period. The Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global mild laxatives market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Mild Laxatives Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global mild laxatives market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global mild laxatives market owing to the high prevalence of constipation. Constipation is the most common digestive complication in the United States.

The mild laxatives market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of the product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to hold the second large share in the global mild laxatives market throughout the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding health-related problems.

Mild Laxatives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global mild laxatives market are Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Mild Laxatives Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global mild laxatives market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global mild laxatives market is segmented as:

Bulk-Forming Laxatives

Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Based on distribution channel, the global mild laxatives market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Supermarket

Online Pharmacies

