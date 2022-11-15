AudiFab Music Converters Fully Support macOS 13 Ventura

USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — AudiFab Inc., a streaming music recording provider, announces full support for Apple’s latest release system – macOS 13 Ventura – on Nov. 8th, 2022.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, macOS 13 Ventura was unveiled Worldwide. The new operating system brings major changes to multitasking, as well as various visual changes. To be compatible with this new release, AudiFab took immediate action to strictly test and upgrade all audio recorders for a better user experience.

Finally, on Nov. 8th, 2022, AudiFab declared all products, including Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, and Amazon Music Converter, could perform smoothly with macOS 13, and Apple Machines with M1 or M2 chips are supported.

AudiFab promises to update the programs constantly, to keep them compatible with the latest version of iTunes, Apple Music, Windows OS, and macOS systems. This time will be no exception. So far, all AudiFab Best-Selling products work perfectly on the latest macOS 13 Ventura.

Products Descriptions:

AudiFab Spotify Music Converter is an all-in-one music downloader for Spotify Free and Spotify Premium users, capable of converting Spotify songs, playlists, podcasts, and radios to regular MP3, AAC, ALAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF format at up to 10x speed with lossless quality & ID3 tags preserved after conversion. Meanwhile, AudiFab Spotify Music Converter is also able to convert local music to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV/OGG/AIFF, burn music to CD, and edit ID3 tags.

AudiFab Apple Music Converter is made to download various audios which are playable in iTunes, including Apple Music, iTunes M4P Music, Audible AA, AAX audiobooks, and podcasts while converting them into MP3, AAC, ALAC, FLAC, WAV, and AIFF formats within a few steps at up to 10x speed. Just like the Spotify Music Downloader, this product is also built-in with a Local Audio Converter & ID3 Tags Editor.

AudiFab Amazon Music Converter is a professional tool designed for Amazon Music users to convert songs from Prime Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC at a 10x speed, also retaining ID3 tags after conversion. Differing from other Amazon Music downloaders, AudiFab supports preserving 100% original audio quality (up to Ultra HD). This product provides Additional Tools for your better audio conversion as well.

Key Features of AudiFab’s Software:

Batch Download Songs from Spotify/Apple Music/Amazon Music at up to 10x speed

Convert Spotify/Apple Music/Amazon Music to MP3, AAC, WAV, AIFF, FLAC or ALAC

Support Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 and Mac OS X 10.11- 13

Keep 100% original audio quality (up to Ultra HD)

Keep & Edit ID3 tags after conversion

Convert local audio files to MP3, AAC, WAV, OGG, AIFFor FLAC

Free technical support & software update

For more information about AudiFab, please go to: https://www. audifab .com/

AudiFab offers levels of subscription access, ranging from $14.95 per month to $59.95 per year, $129.9 for the lifetime plan. For more details, please go to: https://www.audifab.com/order.html

About AudiFab Inc.

AudiFab is dedicated to providing customers around the world with the best yet easy-to-use products including Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, and Amazon Music Converter. AudiFab also offers high-quality customer support to users.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www. audifab .com