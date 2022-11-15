Pursuit Technology announces partnership with Easygenerator

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Technology partnerships should always have a scenario where 1 + 1 = 3 for customers. Pursuit Technology are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Easygenerator, one they truly believe reflects this scenario. Both companies invest heavily in the research and development (R&D) of their specific niches, aiming to deliver outsized performance for shared customers.

Easygenerator is an online eLearning authoring tool that aims to simplify and accelerate an organisation’s learning and development. This cloud-based authoring tool allows subject matter experts to share their knowledge in the form of interactive eLearning content. Users can easily create courses and activities, host them and analyse learner results.

Pursuit, on the other hand, are the creators of Acorn LMS – a learning management system that hosts eLearning material for a wide array of workplace training purposes. In recent times, Pursuit’s customer needs have evolved to require content authoring from within the LMS. The Pursuit team identified Easygenerator as the ideal partner to fulfil this requirement in a way that brings clients the best available technology on the market.

“The combination between Acorn LMS and Easygenerator’s authoring tool is a perfect fit. We’re really excited to see how this partnership will help us continue to empower people in the business to share their knowledge all around the world.” said Kasper Spiro (Easygenerator Co-Founder and Chief Learning Strategist).

“We’re a core believer in best of breed of technology. We have very similar values and ethos in our organisations,” said Blake Proberts (Pursuit Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Pursuit and Acorn focus on providing value and simplifying things within our software, and Easygenerator very much share that vision. It just made sense to create a deep integration to improve our administrators’ and learners’ experience within our ecosystems.”

You can learn more about Pursuit’s Acorn LMS via the product website: https://acornlms.com/

You can learn more about Easygenerator via their website: https://www.easygenerator.com/en/

Pursuit Technology is one of Australia’s fastest growing HR technology companies. Pursuit, via Acorn LMS, takes a different view to strategically enabling HR and L&D teams compared to traditional providers. Rather than focusing on analytics after learning experience, their products use workforce planning and capability frameworks prior to any learning. By linking to a company’s strategy, Pursuit products can inform organisational capability gaps and suggest education, deliver this education, then measure the impact – proving business impact by the HR and L&D team in a quantifiable way.