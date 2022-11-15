Credit Union Savings Accounts in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Savings account is a basic account type held at a financial institution that allows you to deposit funds and keep them safe with convenience of withdrawing money at any time. It helps you to manage finances, save for future without locking the money away for longer period of time.

Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union:

Insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF), Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union offers multifarious savings, investment & lending options in Killeen, TX. Formerly known as Killeen Teachers Federal Credit Union, it has been actively working since 1957 for the mutual benefit and economic welfare of its member-owners. Their lending services include New and Pre-Owned Vehicle Loans, Pre-Approval on vehicle loans and various Secured & Unsecured loans at feasible interest rates. They work within the vicinity of Bell County, Texas, west of Interstate 35.

Savings Accounts Available at GCTFCU, Killeen

Share Savings Account

Certificates of Deposit

Money Market Accounts

Individual Retirement Account

Christmas Club

Vacation Club

How To Open Savings Account At GCTFCU, Killeen

Become a member of the credit union to get access to their various financial products and services.

Apply for a savings account.

Check the eligibility criteria and other requisites for the savings account.

Collect all the required documents and start the procedure.

Once your account is all set-up, make sure to add funds in it.

Enjoy the perks of having a Savings Account at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union.

Requirements for Opening Savings Account at GCTFC:

2 forms of ID (original social security card and picture ID)

Person should be living & working in the vicinity of west of I-35

$5.00 fee for opening an account

$20.00 to remain in an account

For further details on credit union saving accounts in Killeen, visit Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union at 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also dial (254) 690 – 2274 or browse through www.gctfcu.net to know more about their products and services.