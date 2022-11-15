Cisdem Data Recovery 13.8.5: macOS 13.0 Ventura Supported

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem released its latest version 13.8.5 of Data Recovery, one of the most popular macOS programs to restore files on Mac. This version supports scanning system disk on T2, M1 and M2 devices, compatible with the latest macOS system 13.0 Ventura, making data recovery on Mac much clearer, simpler and more efficient.

Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. It supports any data loss situations, from deletion, formatting, partition loss to virus attack, system crash, macOS upgrade/downgrade…

“Cisdem Data Recovery 13.8.5 helps users to easily rescue valuable data from fusion drive and also remove duplicate files after scanning FAT and ExFAT,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Most of our users want a quick and efficient data recovery process to dig most files as many as possible, they’ll love this new version. What’s more, even if users’ device can’t be detected, we still set a wizard pop-up window to solve this issue.”

What’s New in Version 13.8.5?

Optimized the interface of Disk Data Recovery, SD Card Recovery function

“Camera Data Recovery” feature is renamed to “SD Card Recovery”. The entry for disk scanning is relocated at the bottom right corner of program homepage, with “Scan” text replaced by “Search for lost files”.

Added the wizard pop-up window to settle the problem that your device can not get identified

In the case if your storage device has trouble to be identified by Cisdem Data Recovery, no worry, a wizard window will pop up to offer potential solutions.

Supported scanning system disk on T2, M1, M2 devices

The new version can recover files from Apple Silicon M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra Macs and M2 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Pro. It also can restore data from T2-encrypted Mac effortlessly.

Supported scanning fusion drive

With huge storage space and premium flash memory performance, fusion drive brings Mac users more wonderful user experience. Now we support the data recovery from fusion drive.

Solve the problem of duplicate file redundancy after scanning FAT and ExFAT

Originally, file redundancy tends to occur in scan results list after scanning FAT & ExFAT formatted data. The new version has successfully solved this problem.

Supported macOS 13.0 Ventura

Our software with the newest version is compatible with the latest macOS operating system 13.0 Ventura released by Apple. It is also capable of recovering lost data after macOS upgrade.

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac

Recover data lost due to different reasons

Cisdem Data Recovery can recover data and files that accidentally deleted, formatted, trash emptied, caused by partition loss, repartition, system crash, virus attack, macOS wrongly restored or other cases.

Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive

Cisdem Data Recovery can retrieve files from Mac internal hard drive, also from external storage devices connected to a Mac: HDD, SSD, USB, SD Card, camcorder, media player.

Recover 200+ file types

It recovers documents, videos, photos, audio, emails, archives and so on, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, ZIP, RAR, ISO.

Filter files for quick recovery

Quickly search and find lost files by entering keyword, file size, date created, date modified.

Preview files before recover

Preview videos, photos and various documents (PDF, WORD, EXCEL, POWERPOINT, KEYNOTE, PAGES, NUMBERS, etc.)

Recover files to local drive or cloud

Recover selected files to local drive or cloud platforms (Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box)

Show files as you like

Display all, lost, system or hidden files as you like

Quick access to specific folder

Allow quick access to Trash, Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Photos folder

Resume scanning

Save scan status and resume the scanning without re-scanning from the start.

Availability and Price

Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Nov 9th, 2022. Users can subscribe the full version monthly, yearly or for lifetime. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many users. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.