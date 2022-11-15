Happy Camper Unveils Deliciously New Creamsicle Gummy Flavor

Concord, Michigan, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Happy Camper, a subsidiary brand of COMCO Wellness, announced the launch of their Creamsicle gummy flavor. Happy Camper is the newest, tastiest, homegrown edible brand to hit the Michigan market, bringing all summer flavors in one tasty gummy.

“Happy Camper is a deliciously well-balanced combo of sweet orange citrus and smooth and creamy vanilla, packed into a soft, chewy gummy that will melt in your mouth and delight the senses,” says COMCO Wellness President Eric Franco.

Happy Camper is a brand-new edible-centric brand designed to combine potency with flavor in a way that hasn’t been seen yet in Michigan. In addition, Happy Camper highlights its high-quality manufacturing process in this bold, new gummy to elevate the industry standards.

“Always remember that gummies affect everyone differently, so we always recommend starting with the smallest dose possible and working your way up to find your personally-favored dosage and balance. Try a 1/4 or 1/2 serving first and see how your experience is,” mentions Franco.

Happy Camper will be releasing its Core flavors and several Limited-Time-Only flavors throughout 2023.

About COMCO Wellness

COMCO Wellness is a fully integrated wellness company based in Concord, Michigan, that grows, produces, packages, and fulfills products through in-house brands and private white-label opportunities.