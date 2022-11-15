Pathealth Laboratories LLC Introduces Organic, High-Protein Green Powder Supplements

Hollister, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Pathealth is a trusted brand with over 20 years of experience serving all across North America with valuable organic, botanical, and gluten-free ingredients. They recently launched their new organic green powder supplements. The product is designed to provide a convenient and nutritious way to increase protein intake.

The powder is made from a blend of organic green vegetables, including spirulina, chlorella, and wheatgrass. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and is a good source of protein, with 20g per serving. It is also low in calories, fat, and sugar.

The powder can be mixed with milk and water and can be used to make smoothies, shakes, and juices.

The new green powder supplements is part of the company’s commitment to offering safe, effective, affordable products. Pathealth Laboratories is dedicated to helping people lead healthier lives.

In this recent announcement, the company’s CEO shared their excitement by saying,

“We are very excited to launch our new green powder supplements. It is a convenient and nutritious way to increase protein intake, and we are confident it will help people lead healthier lives.”

He further added, “all of their products are FDA registered, and USDA certified organic and Kosher. Therefore assuring its freshness and best quality every time”.

Proving reliable, nutritious products for 20 years is a challenging job. However, Pathealth Laboratories, LLC has made this possible with consistent determination and immense gratitude towards their past, current, and future customers.

The powder is available for purchase on the company’s website, https://www.organicpowderpure.com/.

About Pathealth Laboratories LLC

Pathealth Laboratories is a superfood company based in Hollister, California. The company was founded in 2002 to provide innovative and effective health products. Pathealth’s commitment to offering safe, effective, and affordable products has helped the company become a leading manufacturer and importer of organic and natural ingredients.

Contact Information

Call: 510 295 3775

Accounting Dept Email: accounting@organicpowderpure.com

Customer service email:customer.service@organicpowderpure.com

Sales Dept email: sales@organicpowderpure.com

Address : 1971 Airway Dr. Building 2A Hollister, CA 95023