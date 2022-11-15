Residential Appraisal services for all of your property buying & selling needs

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Randy M. Sonns is proud to offer appraisal services for residential and commercial properties in the Los Angeles area. They have over 25 years of experience in the industry and are dedicated to providing our clients with accurate, reliable appraisals every time.

An accurate real estate appraisal is essential whether buying or selling a home. We’ll work with you to ensure that the process is smooth and easy and that you get the information you need to make the best decision possible.

In the recent announcement, the CEO of Randy M. Sonns said, “We’re excited to offer our residential appraisal services to Los Angeles. We’re dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible service and accurate valuations.”

Further, he added, “Our team of experienced appraisers are familiar with the LA market and can provide you with the details you need to make informed decisions about your property.”

Here are some of its best services that they stand by:

Divorce appraisal: This can be emotional, but having an accurate appraisal will help ensure that the property is divided fairly.

Residential appraisal: An accurate appraisal is essential whether buying or selling a home. We'll work with you to ensure the process is easy.

Commercial appraisal: If you’re considering buying or selling a commercial property, it’s important to get an accurate appraisal.

If you’re looking for an accurate, reliable appraisal for your home, visit https://www.laresidentialappraiser.com/.

About Randy M. Sonns

About Randy M. Sonns

Whether you're buying or selling a home, getting an accurate appraisal is essential. Randy M. Sonns is a leading provider of appraisal services in Los Angeles. They have over 25 years of experience in the industry and are dedicated to providing their clients with accurate, reliable appraisals every time.

Contact Us
(310) 429-3569
8811 Canoga Ave #416
Canoga park, CA 93104
randysonns@aol.com

