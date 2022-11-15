Ecosmob Technologies Showcases Innovative Path Forward At AfricaTech 2022

AHMEDABAD, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, an industry-leading software solutions and services provider exhibited its client-centric, custom software development services at the Africa Tech Festival 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech event in Africa, aiming to unite businesses and technologies to create a better, more sustainable digital future for Africa. The 25th edition of AfricaTech was back again after two years of global lockdowns.

Ecosmob Technologies has been at the forefront of tech evolution for 15+ years. It has been a preferred technology partner for a global clientele for cutting-edge software design and development. Their expertise in multiple technologies has powered numerous businesses worldwide.

“Since 2007, we have been committed to providing innovative solutions to every customer’s requirements,” said Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Ecosmob Technologies. “And it was fascinating to discuss turning more such visions into reality at AfricaTech 2022. We are grateful to be made part of new journeys for growth that will encourage more tech investment in the continent.”

Ecosmob’s dedication to being updated and experienced in the latest technologies has helped it take its clients to another level. This strive for excellence and outstanding service continues to make it a sought-after partner in the industry.

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. We endeavor to deliver novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring that our clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies and position themself in leading roles in the market. With our team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, VoIP Testing and offers a pool of expert developers to solve your staffing & project needs. Ecosmob’s highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Our market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Service

Staff augmentation services

Original Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-technologies-particpates-at-africatech-2022/