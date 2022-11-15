Industrial Gases Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Key Players Names: Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Messer Group

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Gases Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Gases Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial gases are gases that are used in industrial processes. They include atmospheric gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon; and process gases, such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and methane. Industrial gases are used in a variety of industries, including steelmaking, chemical manufacturing, and food processing.

Key Trends

The industrial gases industry is currently being driven by a number of key trends. Firstly, the global economic slowdown has led to a reduction in demand for industrial gases, particularly in developed markets. This has led to a consolidation of the industry, with a number of leading companies divesting non-core assets or merging with competitors. Secondly, the rise of China and other emerging markets has led to a shift in the center of gravity of the industry, with Asia now accounting for the lion’s share of global demand. This has led to a number of companies establishing a presence in these markets in order to tap into this growth. Thirdly, environmental concerns are increasingly playing a role in the industry, with a number of companies investing in green technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells. Finally, the rise of digital technologies is transforming the way in which industrial gases are delivered and used, with a number of companies investing in online platforms and applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Industrial Gases market are the increasing demand for gas in various industries and the rising awareness about the benefits of gas. The other drivers include the advancement in technology, which has led to the development of new gas products and the increasing preference for gas over other energy sources.

Market Segments

The industrial gases market report is bifurcated on the basis of gas type, application, and region. On the basis of gas type, it is segmented into hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon, and others. By application, it is divided into healthcare, manufacturing, metallurgy & glass, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The industrial gases market report includes players such as Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, The Linde Group, SICGIL INDIA LIMITED, Bhuruka Gases Ltd., The Southern Gas Ltd., Tripti Gases Pvt. Ltd., and Gulf Cryo.

